5 best DIY hacks to make beauty products at home 

Making your own beauty products at home is a fantastic idea for a variety of reasons, such as being a cost-conscious consumer or living sustainably while having fun and feeling in control of the items you put on your skin.

Unlock the secret to a more natural and budget-friendly beauty routine with these five incredible DIY hacks. Whether a skincare enthusiast or a makeup lover, these easy-to-follow recipes will revolutionize your beauty regimen without compromising quality or effectiveness. Say goodbye to store-bought beauty products and welcome to the world of extraordinary beauty products that elevate your self-care game.

Eyeliner to Lip Balm: 5 best DIY Hacks for beauty products to Make at Home

Making your beauty products at home can change your life forever as it's cheap and doesn't require any expensive or hard-to-find ingredients.

1) Homemade Lip gloss

During summer, our lips tend to be super dry because of too much sunlight and humidity. The best advice is to use good quality lip glosses, but sometimes those can turn out to be a super disaster on the lips. Considering a super soothing summer DIY Lip Gloss is the right way.

To create a natural DIY recipe for Homemade Lip Gloss, gather around the following:

One tablespoon of beeswax One tablespoon castor oil (or any of these-sesame, almond, jojoba, sunflower, coconut, olive) 1/4 teaspoon cocoa butter or shea butter 1/8 teaspoon of vitamin E oil 1/8 teaspoon essential oils or kool-aid or Torani syrup 1/8 teaspoon rose petals or food coloring or Beetroot juice

Start by melting the beeswax. Then, add all the dry and wet ingredients. Give it a good mix. Now, store this in a lip gloss container. This recipe contains all-natural ingredients that are good for the lips.

2) Homemade Natural Eyeliner

When thinking of the best beauty products for the eyes, eyeliners top the list. But, store-bought eyeliners may be loaded with toxins and packaged in plastics that expire so quickly and within a month dries out. So, considering homemade eyeliner may prove to be the best choice for the well-being of your eyes.

Ingredients for a DIY eyeliner:

One teaspoon of beeswax 1/2 teaspoon olive oil 1/3 of a teaspoon of distilled water 3-4 drops of vitamin E oil Two whole capsules of activated charcoal

Melt beeswax and olive oil on medium heat first and mix them with activated charcoal and vitamin E oil. Slowly add tiny drops of water to create a thick consistency.

3) Homemade Organic-Friendly Foundation

Did it ever happen to you when you just got out of the shower, ready to head step out for your day, opened your makeup bag, saw that your favorite foundation just finished, and forgot to place the order? Well sucks, right! Consider making your homemade foundation for such cases.

The following are the ingredients for a DIY foundation:

3 teaspoon moisturizer ½ teaspoon cornstarch ½ teaspoon nutmeg powder ½ teaspoon cocoa powder pinch of turmeric Few drops of essential oil

After obtaining all the items, combine the moisturizer with all the powdered ingredients, thoroughly mix it, and then add the essential oils. To create your desired color tones, you can add cocoa powder and turmeric to get the exact shade. Store it in a small container and use it for 20-30 days.

4) Natural DIY Lip balm

Since store-bought lip balms may contain numerous harsh substances, now is the best time to opt for beauty products that have shown to last a little bit longer than those purchased in stores.

Ingredients for DIY lip balm are given below:

One tablespoon beeswax ½ tablespoon castor oil Three tablespoons of rose-infused oil One teaspoon of vanilla extract One tablespoon of cocoa butter

Melt the beeswax and then add castor oil, cocoa butter, and rose-infused oil into it. Next, add vanilla extract for some fragrance. When the mixture cools down, put it in a lip balm container and freeze it in the refrigerator to set it down.

5) Organic Makeup Setting Spray

Setting sprays are one of the most forgotten beauty products since these are used as the very last step in any makeup application. The signs of a good makeup setting spray are that it doesn't cause any skin allergies or irritate the skin. Many branded market sprays may frequently contain alcohol, which leads to drying up the skin or sometimes making it even worse. It's good to make one at home.

Ingredients for a DIY makeup setting spray are given below:

60 ml water ½ tbsp. vegetable glycerin essential oil (any suitable one considering your face type)

Add water, vegetable glycerin, and essential oil to a spray bottle and shake well. Keep it in an air-tight container at room temperature. Setting spray is considered the unsung hero in the makeup routine and the crucial step to lock in any makeup look from morning to night.

It's always best to embrace the world of DIY beauty products that can transform your skincare and makeup routines. By using natural and readily available ingredients, you not only save costs but also prioritize sustainability and personalization. These five incredible DIY hacks empower you to take charge of your self-care, ensuring that what you put on your skin is safe, effective, and tailored to your needs.