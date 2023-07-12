Sculpted by Aimee new lip duo: Where to get, price, shades, and more details explored

"Sculpted by Aimee," an Irish makeup brand founded by Aimee Connolly, launched six new lipstick tints on July 5, 2023. These lipsticks are available in six different shades as a transparent lip gloss/lip color combo: rose, blush, mocha, bay, buff, and coco.

The new lip duos consist of a creamy liner and clear gloss duo designed to instantly "leave lips looking plump and luscious." This product has received over 4.5 ratings out of 5, with over 2,117 reviews on its website.

The products were unveiled on the brand's Instagram handle. The lip duos are formulated with ingredients that provide long-lasting skin-boosting effects. It includes Shea butter and Raspberry seed oil, which work together to make lips appear healthy, nourished, hydrated, plump, and gorgeous.

In the instructional video, Aimee provided her followers with a specific method for applying the lip duo:

"Line the lips with the creamy lip liner to define then finish with a gorgeous, clear gloss on the opposite end that is not sticky but adds fullness and volume. The perfect product for any look or occasion!"

The new Line & Shine - Lipliner & Gloss Duo by Sculpted by Aimee is now available for purchase on their official website for £17.00 (21.97 USD.)

Sculpted by Aimee's Lip Duo comes in 6 universal shades

Aimee Connolly, with her extensive experience in the beauty industry, identified gaps in the market and developed a range of beauty products that aligned with her vision of simplifying makeup application. In 2016, she founded Sculpted by Aimee.

The line and shine Lipliner & Gloss Duo from Sculpted by Aimee emphasizes the shape and fullness of your lips with a creamy liner and clear gloss that makes lips pointy and look fuller. This lip liner is designed to be easily blended and comes in six universal shades. Each shade is vibrant and lively, making it suitable for all skin tones.

The lipliner-lipgloss product is formulated with nourishing ingredients like Rosehip Oil and Shea Butter, which are known to enhance the health of the lips. The scented clear gloss has a long-lasting formula that helps maintain shine and provides moisture and hydration to the lips, similar to a lip balm.

Sculpted by Aimee is a cruelty-free approved brand that simplifies makeup routines

Sculpted by Aimee is a brand that focuses on creating high-quality, multi-use products. They are committed to being cruelty-free and aim to streamline makeup routines. Each product is designed to enhance the natural beauty and radiance of the user.

In addition to the above-mentioned release, Sculpted by Aimee has introduced custom-based bundles that cater to the needs of all customers. These bundles include various options for individuals to choose from:

Line & Shine Duo Bundle: This bundle lets to choose and decide on two shades of lipliner and lipgloss Duo for only £32 (worth £34), giving a 5% discount.

This bundle lets to choose and decide on two shades of lipliner and lipgloss Duo for only £32 (worth £34), giving a 5% discount.

This bundle lets to choose and decide on the Line and Shine duo plus Cream Luxe Blush for only £31 (worth £33), giving a 5% discount.

All the products listed in the article are available for purchase on Sculpted by Aimee's official website.

