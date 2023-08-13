It’s official; short hairstyles are in for the summer, courtesy of K-pop celebrities.

The shag, the bob, and the shixie cuts have been making rounds on the internet, given these short hairstyles suit most face types and can be worn in several ways. One can also opt for a layered short haircut that gives the beauty of volume and trimmed length.

K-pop has dominated the makeup, skincare, and haircare industry with its trending styles. Joining the bandwagon of summer trends is the short hair trend sported by several K-pop celebrities.

Here are 5 K-pop celebrities who embraced short hairstyles for Summer 2023.

Short hairstyles sported by K-pop celebrities: Inspo for Summer 2023

1) Miyeon:

Cho Mi-yeon, popularly known as Miyeon, is the popular vocalist of the South Korean girl group (G)I-dle. She also voiced Ahri in the virtual K-pop girl group K/DA. Her style and talent attract attention in addition to which

Miyeon sported long hair for an extensive amount of time until she debuted her short haircut for the summer early in August 2023. Miyeon’s short summer hairstyle features her in a French bob cut with her straight hair not extending beyond her neckline. Fans quickly appreciated her latest posts sporting short hair, making it a good inspiration for people wanting to chop their hair for summer.

2) Aespa's Winter:

Kim Min-jeoong, known as Winter, her stage name is a member of the South Korean girl group Aespa, and the female segment GOT the beat.

Experimenting with her hairstyles time and again, Winter has sported short hair in the past and recently for the Summer. Her bob-cut features bangs till her eyebrows, giving her face shape more stature.

Her burgundy-brown hair color makes the hairstyle versatile and has won over her fans, who pour their love on her social media posts featuring trimmed short hairstyles.

3) Red Velvet's Wendy:

South Korean girl group Red Velvet's member Wendy is loved for her Y2K-inspired fashion looks and frequently sporting short hairstyles.

In the recent past, Wendy took to her Instagram to showcase her short hair with the caption, “New haircut. New hair color”. Her hairstyle has garnered so much attention fans call it the Wendy Bob or Wendy Cut- a haircut that adds texture to the hair with bangs a little lower than the eyebrows and hair length kept to a minimum.

How Wendy effortlessly styles herself exemplifies how short hair can be carried with multiple makeup looks and outfits.

4) Park Gyu-young:

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay fame Park Gyu-young who played nurse Nam Ju-ri sports short hair that add to her innocent and pure character.

The actress has inspired many fans heading straight to the salon to get their hair chopped off for a straight bob cut without layers. One can opt for an Italian or French bob with sheer fringes to get the actress's hairstyle. The actress pulls off short hair perfectly, making it the ideal short hairstyle for summer and spring.

5) Lee You-mi:

South Korean actress Lee Yoo-mi is known for playing Ji-Yeong in Squid Game, and Lee Na-yeon in All of Us Are Dead. Her short hairstyle gained popularity from her role in Squid Game as it enhanced her character's details.

The actress recently changed her hair color from black to brown and is often seen styling her short chic bob with sheer bangs in a wavy or straight manner, depending on the event.

While there are certain apprehensions about going short for the summers, various short hairstyles suit different face shapes. Hence, one gets the comfort of low-maintenance hairstyles when the temperatures are rising. While also enjoying a haircut that enhances the facial frame.

With K-pop celebrities sporting short hairstyles for the Summer, their fans are following suit, making short haircuts a popular trend.