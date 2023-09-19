5 best eyeshadow palettes of 2023

Having the best eyeshadow palette can be the biggest dream come true for any makeup newbie or an experienced MUA. Obtaining a good range of eyeshadow shades is usually more of an investment purchase than one can ever do if choosing between lipsticks or eyeliners. And that's why nowadays, these eyeshadow shades get heartstrings on beauty lovers to ensure they are appropriate for all skin tones, highly pigmented, and do not omit any patches.

Eyeshadow palettes from some of the most sought-after brands, such as Anastasia Beverly Hills to Charlotte Tilbury in 2023, are shattering sales records and garnering best-selling accolades due to their eye-catching shades that are richly pigmented, blending-friendly, and suitable for a variety of makeup looks, ranging from $30 to $128.

Fenty Beauty to Pat McGrath Labs: Top 5 best-have eyeshadow palettes of 2023

1) Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette

This eyeshadow palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills is a warm-toned palette that comes in modern and neutral nude tones. The eyeshadow palette offers icon features that include a mix of 14 mauve, rose-toned shimmers, foils, and matte shades that suit all kinds of makeup looks.

The product is packed in a weightless compact that reveals its shades in various playful and sensual colors. All are encased in a long-wearing formula. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, and other beauty retailers for $45.

2) Charlotte Tilbury The Bella Sofia Luxury Palette

A luxury makeup brand, Charlotte Tilbury presents its 4-shade palette called the Bella Sofia Luxury Palette. It's a product that's super easy to carry in the makeup bag and offers blendable and buildable shades.

This eyeshadow collection is a definite yes for the smoky eye look that is perfect for any outdoor occasion in the evening. It comes infused with olive oil and Vitamin E to benefit its shimmery shades for a sparkly touch of bronzers. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, and other beauty retailers for $55.

3) ColourPop's Fade Into the Hue Palette

The eyeshadow palette from ColourPop has all the rainbow colors in its Fade Into the Hue Palette. The product offers super-saturated shades with an uplifting formula that gives a snatch look for any event.

The palette has many pigmented and bright shades of rainbow that are true to its colors. It has a sparkly metallic and solid matte of eyeshadow colors. The product is available on Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, and other beauty retailers for $35.

4) Pat McGrath Labs Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction

Pat McGrath Labs, one of the finest and top-tier makeup brands, has released its Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction eyeshadow. They have brought a highly pigmented eyeshadow palette that suits any fancy makeup mood.

The product has a 10-shade palette featuring a cosmic-inspired theme of glitters, metallics, satins, and mattes. It also guarantees to be a mainstay in all the makeup routines. The product is available on Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Temptalia, and other beauty retailers for $128.

5) Fenty Beauty Snap Shadows Mix & Match Eyeshadow Palette

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty never fails to disappoint its customers with its most iconic and splendid beauty products. In that sense, this eyeshadow can be relied upon for any makeup look and is essential for any makeup routine. Other than that, the product comes in six-pan cases that are small and come in six colors that can easily be mixed. The product is available on Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Temptalia, and other beauty retailers for $30.

Final thoughts

Eyeshadow palettes are some of the most iconic and worthy purchased products ever. The makeup industry will experience a significant transformation in 2023, with the top 5 must-have eyeshadows worth trying in a lifetime. These eyeshadows are graced with a stunning array of colorful shades that have captured the hearts of makeup artists and beauty lovers.

From luxury brands like Charlotte Tilbury to top-tier names like Pat McGrath Labs, have offered their palettes that are worth the investment. Create a stunning makeup look and embrace artistic expression with these palettes to revolutionize the makeup industry in 2023.