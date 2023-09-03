How is a pastel eyeshadow look created? 5 best products explored

Getting creatively connected to the ongoing season is often a popular beauty trend, and wearing the best pastel eyeshadow look in this summer or autumn sounds perfect! It may give any outfit, whether for a casual day out or a special occasion, a touch of elegance and charm is all what a good ensemble needs. As such, it perfectly fits the bill for a casual outing or a special event.

A few cosmetic tools and mastering the correct technique are required for a pastel eyeshadow makeup look. It incorporates the selection of the correct eyeshadow shades, a base primer, mixing techniques, and color layouts. With practice and patience, a beauty seeker can create a lovely pastel eyeshadow look appropriate for any occasion.

For those in doubt about the product application, one can apply a light eyeshadow primer to the eyelids for a pastel eyeshadow countenance. Subsequently, please select the preferred pastel hues, like soft pinks or lavenders, and spread them to the eyelids with a fluffy eyeshadow brush. Mix them for a flawless makeup shift, and finish with a single mascara coat.

Now that the basics are covered, it's time to look into the 5 best pastel eyeshadow products that can give anyone a dazzling look.

GLOSSIER and 5 best products to get the pastel eyeshadow look

1) DIOR - Diorshow 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette

This pastel eyeshadow palette from Dior delivers a long-lasting, creamy textured color that is both comfortable and caters to subtle eyeshadow looks. The Diorshow 5 Couleurs Eyeshadow Palette is obtainable in a range of colors in matte, satin, shimmer, metallic, and glitter finish. These colors are crafted to deliver a modern eye makeup look inspired by the Dior wardrobe.

This eye shadow is worth a pick. Priced at $65 in Sephora, it has a satisfied user rating of 4/5.

2) CHANEL - Les 4 Ombres Multi-Effect Quadra Eyeshadow

LES 4 OMBRES eyeshadow palettes from Chanel come in four bright, pigment-rich tints with matte, satin, and shimmer finishes for infinite makeovers. This easy-to-wear compact delivers unlimited possibilities with two medium-hued tones to color and contours, a deep shadow to enrich, and a light hue to highlight. Refined, durable tints deliver a strong mark, while the soft, velvety texture makes the eye makeover easy.

This eyeshadow, priced at $68, is worth a try for creating a pastel eyeshadow look and is obtainable from Chanel's website, where the product has a 4.6/5 user rating.

3) GLOSSIER - Skywash Sheer matter lid tint

This long-lasting, liquid-to-powder eyeshadow gives a diffused, soft-matte effect. Its silky, blendable hues soak into skin layers and give a sheer, cloud-like powder finish without any cakey effect. One can apply a single swipe with its doe foot applicator to add depth and dimension to the eyes. At the same time, additional layers cater to a refined, on-trend color splash. This sheer eye tint is obtainable in 7 shades inspired by the Southwest skies' dreamy horizons.

Priced at $18 from its official site, Glossier, with a satisfied customer rating of 4.4/5, this sheer lid tint is vegan, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.

4) MERIT - Solo Shadow Cream-to-Powder Soft Matte Eyeshadow

This buildable cream-to-powder eyeshadow gives a soft-matte outlook with zero creasing or caking. Crafted to be applied with the finger or Brush No. 2, its non-messy formula gives a sheer wash of color on the eyelids. This eye shadow can be worn independently or in layers for an in-depth, long-lasting look. Its hero ingredients, such as Chamomile and Calendula Extracts, Magnolia Bark Extract, and Peptides, lessen the fine lines' appearance.

Priced at $24 on Sephora and boasting a customer rating of 4.9/5, this soft matte eye shadow is ophthalmologist-tested, vegan, paraben-free, cruelty-free, and safe for sensitive skin.

5) PAT McGRATH LABS - Celestial Divinity Eyeshadow Palette

Beauty enthusiasts can transform their eyes to enchanting new galaxies with the Interstellar Icon eyeshadow palette. This pastel eyeshadow palette stars an electric turquoise, golden champagne, deep shimmering burgundy, and rich golden rose. After application, it creates a bold bouquet of multi-dimensional eye makeovers with Risque Rose, a quad with rich fuchsia, molten rose gold, holographic silver lavender, and matte deep brown.

Priced at $62 on Sephora with a pleased client rating of 4.3/5, this Celestial Divinity Eyeshadow Palette is vegan, paraben-free, and animal cruelty-free.

Final thoughts

Creating a pastel eyeshadow look had never been so easy, courtesy of the availability of varied eye makeup tools and color palettes. With the know-how of the correct application technique and the right hues matching the outfit, a beauty enthusiast can steal the show in minutes!

These above-discussed pastel eyeshadow products are easily purchasable from its official website or reputed e-commerce sites like Sephora at an inexpensive price.