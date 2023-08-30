Sephora x LoveShackFancy Fragrance range: Where to get, price and more details explored

On September 6, LoveShackFancy is launching three fragrances to celebrate its 10th Anniversary and introduce its beauty section. Embodying the brand's romantic essence, these fragrances mark an exciting expansion into the beauty industry. The 3 fragrances are well-known as Forever in Love, Moondance, and Bohème, respectively curated by Firmenich’s Honorine Blanc, Firmenich’s Frank Voelkl, and IFF’s Yves Cassar.

Rebecca Hessel Cohen, the visionary founder behind LoveShackFancy, known for her rose-hued aesthetic, has nurtured a dedicated following for this beauty brand. The fragrance trio comes in floral notes, and Rebecca claims to have kept her customer's demand for a new scent offering. Following the same, she noted,

“Fragrance has always been a part of our DNA since the beginning because flowers are at the heart and soul of everything we do as a company."

This launch of the fragrance set trio will be marketed on Sephora.com, on LoveShackFancy’s website, and in its shops. An in-store rollout will follow with Sephora on September 15, with a price range of $32 for 10 ml and $125 for 75 ml.

Sephora x LoveShackFancy fragrance range: More details explored

Cohen chose to create her beauty business, an internal one with a vision to add touch-point with LoveShackFancy shoppers. Elaborating on this, Stephanie Supko, the General Manager of this beauty brand, remarked,

“Our LoveShackFancy stores create this environment for our customers to come in and experience the world of LoveShackFancy, and beauty is just another category within the whole world . It will be natural for the customer to style their whole outfit for a special occasion, and fragrance is a big part of customers’ lives. It just fits with the whole maximalism and special mentality of LoveShackFancy.”

Here are the detailed snippets concerning the much-awaited three fragrances yet to be launched in September for all beauty seekers.

LoveShackFancy Fragrance Trio - Fragments unfolded

Each bottle comes with vintage prints from the archives of LoveShackFancy, with a vintage perfume bottle-inspired shape. After many experiments and follow-ups with varied bows, bottles, and vases, they have come up with this final beauty product. Clarifying the same, Hessel Cohen said,

“We collected so many different bows and bottles and vases to come up with this. This bow [on the cap] is made of five different pieces; it’s very complex and was quite challenging.”

1) Firmenich’s Honorine Blanc Forever in Love

This fragrance is an enchanting olfactory trip concocted by celebrated perfumer Honorine Blanc in association with Firmenich—the scent fans with impulsive high notes of fresh bergamot and juicy pear, producing a playful feeling.

As it settles, delicate middle notes of romantic rose and enchanting peony blossom add a touch of elegance.

Eventually, the aroma stays with warm base notes of creamy sandalwood and sensual musk, creating an exquisite and unique smell.

2) Firmenich’s Frank Voelkl Moondance

The second in the trio is a captivating aroma that takes one on a capricious trip of love and magic. Prepared by Firmenich's gifted perfumer, Frank Voelkl, Moondance opens with captivating high notes of sparkling bergamot and juicy red berries, producing a feeling of playfulness.

The perfume's heart note displays a posy of utopian peony and soothing jasmine, forming a thoughtful and feminine appeal.

As the fragrance sinks, warm base notes of sensual amber wrap the user in a tantalizing embrace, exiting a track of refinement.

3) IFF’s Yves Cassar Bohème

The third one from the fragrance trio, Bohème, is a charming fragrance formulated by IFF's expert perfumer, Yves Cassar. Bohème unfurls with rich, high notes of succulent mandarin and fresh bergamot, inviting the user into an enchanting world.

As the scent evolves, flowery middle notes of soothing jasmine and romantic rose transport the soul to a nostalgic full-bloom garden.

Lastly, the generous base notes of vanilla and alluring sandalwood create a lasting and captivating trail.

Beauty is pivotal in LoveShackFancy's brand, appealing to a diverse customer base spanning multiple generations, thus ensuring the firm's sustainability.

