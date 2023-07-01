Sandalwood oil: 7 amazing benefits and how to use it at home  

Sandalwood oil is among the most fragrant essential oils. It can be found in a variety of air fresheners and perfumes. The oil comes from the roots and wood of the Santalum album tree, also known as the East Indian sandalwood tree.

The benefits of sandalwood essential oil, though, go beyond its smell, as it offers some notable health benefits and uses that you must surely know about. From treating acne and pimples to reducing stress and improving sleep quality, here are some of the most popular benefits of sandalwood essential oil.

Benefits of sandalwood oil

Here are the top seven benefits of sandalwood essential oil:

#1 Contains anti-inflammatory properties

It contains anti-inflammatory properties. (Photo via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Studies suggest that sandalwood oil contains anti-inflammatory properties that may help reduce inflammation associated with skin disorders including atopic dermatitis and psoriasis. Topical use of the oil may be useful in treating other skin conditions as well.

#2 Treats pimple and acne

The benefits of sandalwood essential oil also include treating acne and pimples. This benefit is also associated with the oil’s anti-inflammatory properties. Regular usage of this oil can prevent acne breakouts, eliminate pimple-causing bacteria and soothe the skin, too.

#3 Reduces signs of aging

The oil is rich in toning and anti-inflammatory properties that make it quite beneficial for reducing signs of aging.

Sandalwood essential oil can fight fine lines, wrinkles and other signs related to premature aging. Additionally, it can prevent damage caused by sun and free radicals and repair damaged skin, too.

#4 Works as a natural relaxant

Sandalwood oil eases muscle contractions and spasms. (Photo via Pexels/Cojanu Alexandru)

Studies suggest that this oil can work as a great natural relaxant and sedative. It can relax nerves and muscles, preventing painful contractions and spasms. The oil also relaxes the abdominal muscles, which further prevents gas, bloating and other stomach-related problems.

#5 Reduces stress and promotes sleep

Another great benefit of using sandalwood oil is its ability to reduce stress and promote a good night's sleep. In fact, studies also suggest that the oil is effective in alleviating stress and anxiety.

That's because it has sedative effects that are believed to promote non-REM sleep time. Overall, using this oil can be great for people with conditions like sleep apnea and insomnia.

#6 Good for oral health

It's good for oral health. (Photo via Pexels/Shiny Diamond)

The astringent properties in sandalwood essential oil are extremely useful for promoting oral health.

Not only does the oil prevents cavity-causing bacteria in the mouth, but it cures bleeding gums, treats minor wounds and strengthens the gums, too. It increases production of saliva in the mouth as well.

#7 Treats common cold and flu

Sandalwood oil’s nerve-soothing properties help cure conditions like flu, common cold and chronic headaches and also works incredibly well on chronic cough. As sandalwood essential oil is a natural expectorant, it's among the best choices in aromatherapies for oiling and massages.

The benefits and uses of sandalwood also include treating urinary tract infections, digestion problems, liver issues and kidney problems as well as treating hemorrhoids and scabies.

How to use sandalwood oil at home?

Add sandalwood oil to any carrier oil. (Photo via Pexels/Shiny Diamond)

There are several ways to use sandalwood essential oil at home.

Add a few drops of oil to your favorite moisturizer and body lotion, and use it regularly to see great improvements in your skin texture. You can even add the oil to any carrier oil like almond or coconut oil, and apply the mixture to your skin.

Sandalwood oil can also be heated or evaporated using an essential oil infuser to scent your home. If you're concerned about allergies and reactions, do a patch test before applying the oil directly to your skin. Wait for a few hours to see any reactions before using the oil in larger amounts.

