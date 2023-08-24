Blackpink Jisoo x Dior Beauty's latest campaign featuring Forever Cushion Glow wins the internet: “Unreal beauty”

The latest campaign between Blackpink Jisoo x Dior Beauty featuring Forever Cushion Glow has won over the internet because of the K-pop star's simple yet glowing beauty. This alliance has created a global sensation among fans and beauty enthusiasts, leaving BLINKs in awe of Jisoo's "unreal beauty."

The recent campaign featuring Jisoo underscores the outstanding results of the product, vamoosing her fans intrigued by its power to bring about effective changeovers.

Moreover, the Forever Cushion Glow from Dior Beauty has earned favor from the global beauty seekers as well as BLINKs as an important add-on to anyone's make-up miscellanea. Thanks to its ingenious formulation and luxury packaging, this product, which is priced at $55, is created to furnish one with a luminous and perfect face.

BLINKs' adoration for Blackpink Jisoo x Dior Beauty's latest campaign reaches new heights

Jisoo, who is a member of South Korean girl group Blackpink, has significantly influenced the global podium with her beauty and talent. Being the global brand ambassador of Dior Beauty, for the latest venture between the two, the campaign showcased their newest product, Forever Cushion Glow.

Jisoo looked gorgeous in her outfit, showing the new Dior Forever Cushion in tint '0N.' These foundations have been thoughtfully crafted to deliver complete coverage that satisfies a beauty seeker's requirements, no matter the moment or location.

These foundations are obtainable in a "no-transfer matte finish" and a moistening gloss finish. Moreover, the 24-hour wear formulation comes in a lavish, shiny, black-hued couture casing, making it a perfect mate for customary touch-ups.

Unsurprisingly, when pictures from Blackpink Jisoo x Dior Beauty's Forever Cushion Glow campaign hit social media, it was an instant hit. BLINKs and beauty buffs could not help but voice their admiration for Jisoo's transcendental looks and the product's amazing results.

Taking to social media forums like X, fans bombarded with posts praising Blackpink Jisoo x Dior Beauty's campaign, calling her "a timeless beauty" or "Queen of Dior."

Blackpink Jisoo x Dior Beauty's partnership has heightened her standing as an international icon and established her beauty trendsetter status. Her perfect skin, blended with the transformative power of Forever Cushion Glow, has formed a new benchmark for looks in the domain. As the campaign has seized millions' attention, it has left an unforgettable mark on BLINKs.

In brief, about Dior Beauty's Forever Cushion Glow

The new Dior Forever Cushion Skin Glow is an innovative beauty item crafted to even out one's face within seconds, blurring blemishes and giving the perfect look. With its glow finish, a beauty lover can yield a radiant shine that lasts long, guaranteeing the skin looks perfect from dawn to dusk.

Furthermore, with 24-hour wear and SPF 50, one can enjoy long-lasting defence and color steadfastness. And the most promising feature? It comes in a refillable, shiny, black-hued couture casing, counting on the luxurious touch to one's beauty ritual.