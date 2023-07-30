5 best non-comedogenic sunscreens for oily skin

Non-comedogenic sunscreens are prepared for oil-prone skin and do not block facial pores or assist in the formation of acne. It counts because oily skin is inclined to surplus sebum production, which leads to clogged pores and blemishes. Non-comedogenic sunscreen protects a skincare aficionado's skin from toxic UV rays without resulting in any further oiliness or skin breakouts.

A beauty seeker's oil-prone skin requires extra attention, when it comes to sun protection.The surplus sebum makes the sunscreen feel fatty and oiled, forming a glossy and awkward-looking face. That's why selecting a non-comedogenic sunscreen that will not block skin pores and aggravate oily skin is indispensable.

Talking about this type of sunscreen, Jean Charles, a board-certified dermatologist at U.S. Dermatology Partners Cedar Park, stated:

"This type of sunscreen shields without clogging pores."

From lightweight formulas to oil-control properties, there are various sunscreens that are designed to deliver effective sun protection while catering to the requirements of an oily skin.

On that note, check out these five non-comedogenic sunscreens suitable for oil-prone skins that are inexpensive and have outstanding buyer ratings on Amazon.

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 and 4 other non-comedogenic sunscreens for oil-prone skin

1) Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen SPF 55

Beauty enthusiasts with oily skin types favor this liquid lotion sunscreen with SPF 55 from Neutrogena. This oil-free sunscreen has a light formulation that does not clog facial pores. It comprises Helioplex technology, which equips the skin with broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays. Furthermore, its light-weigh formula makes it one of the best-ever non-comedogenic sunscreen.

Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen SPF 55 costs $29.53 on Amazon, with a moderate buyer rating of 4.4 stars out of 5.

Key features:

An oil-free formulation that keeps the skin shine-free

The weightless texture feels light on the skin

Helioplex technology equips the skin with a broad-spectrum shield

Non-comedogenic does not clog pores

2) La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF 50+

Yet another excellent option for beauty lovers with oil-prone skin is La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF 50+. It comes with an ultra-light, oil-free formulation that acts like a sponge over the sensitive skin and can be applied as a makeup base without leaving oiled remains.

This sunscreen also comprises Cell-Ox Shield technology, equipping progressive safeguards against UVA and UVB rays - thus making it one of the most suitable non-comedogenic sunscreens.

On Amazon, La Roche-Posay Anthelios Invisible Fluid Facial Sunscreen SPF 50+ costs $36.99, with an outstanding buyer rating of 4.5 stars out of 5.

Key features:

Its ultra-light, oil-free formulation does not clog skin pores and feels light

The rapid absorption technique gives the skin a dry, matte finish, acting like a makeup base

Its Cell-Ox Shield technology offers extended sun safety

Being water-proof, it is appropriate for outdoor moves

3) EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen SPF 46

This facial sunscreen SPF 46 is dermatologist-recommended for oily and acne-prone skin. It comprises niacinamide, which supports calming and soothing sore skin, and hyaluronic acid for weightless hydration - proving it one of the most used non-comedogenic sunscreens.

The product comes with a price tag of $43.00 on Amazon and carries an extraordinary consumer rating of 4.7 stars out of 5.

Key features:

It is oil-free and non-comedogenic and does not block facial pores

Niacinamide and hyaluronic acid comfort and moisturizes the skin

It is fragrance-free and paraben-free, which is perfect for sensitive skin

SPF 46 equips with a broad-spectrum safeguard against UVA and UVB glares

4) Cetaphil Pro Oil Absorbing Moisturizer with Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30

This broad-spectrum non-comedogenic sunscreen with SPF 30 is a multi-tasking skincare item that caters to sun safety while arresting surplus oil. Its lightweight formulation with active ingredients comprising Avobenzone 3%, Octisalate 5%, and Octocrylene 7% aids in mattifying the skin and minimizes the formation of clogged pores, standing as a proven sunscreen in the non-comedogenic category that is ideal for oil-prone skins.

This sunscreen moisturizer comes for an Amazon price tag of $13.70 and has a shopper rating of 4.3 stars out of 5.

Key features:

Oil-absorbing elements curb the excess skin gloss and oil

Non-greasy formulation keeps the skin pores open and light

The matte finish feature offers a soft and shine-free face

Comes with active ingredients comprising of Avobenzone 3%, Octisalate 5% and Octocrylene 7%

5) Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is the skincare seeker's cult favorite. This light sunscreen has a special oil-free formulation that smoothly slides onto the skin. With its active ingredients like Octinoxate and Oxybenzone, a nourishing coat and broad-spectrum SPF 40, it is one of the best non-comedogenic sunscreens.

Priced at $38 on Amazon, this sunscreen for oily skin has received a stellar customer rating of 4.8 stars out of 5.

Key features

Comes with an oil-free formulation with nourishing oat

Containing active ingredients like Octinoxate and Oxybenzone

Super-hydrating and non-greasy formulation is suitable for sensitive skin

Absorbs well without leaving any residue

Simple steps to apply a sunscreen for oily skin

To apply sunscreen in the correct order, follow these steps:

Gently clean the face with a mild oil-free face wash

Take a coin-sized amount of oil-free sunscreen and apply it on the desired spots of the face, neck, behind the ears, and other exposed areas

Try paying extra attention to the oil-prone regions, like the T-zone

Rub gently in a circular motion to allow the sunscreen to absorb completely before applying makeup

If required, reapply after a few hours, especially for outdoor activities

Finding the perfect non-comedogenic sunscreen for oily skin is indispensable for retaining a healthful-looking and unassailable skin complexion. With the availability of the high-quality five sunscreens mentioned above, skincare enthusiasts can be assured of their proficiency to shield their skin without inducing any breakouts, clogged pores or sunburn.

One can buy skin care products from its authorized websites and e-commerce sites like Amazon to confirm their authenticity and reasonable prices.