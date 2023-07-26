5 best tinted sunscreens in 2023 for light and natural coverage 

Tinted sunscreens are for beauty lovers who are concerned about the white cast that some sunscreens leave behind. Multiple beauty brands are rolling out tinted sunscreen formulations consisting of iron oxide, titanium oxide, and zinc oxide that offer protection against harmful UVA, UVB rays, and visible, white light from screens.

Tinted sunscreens diminish the hassle of post-sunscreen white cast and offer sun protection that complements different skin tones. Available in a wide range of formulations from SkinCeuticals to True Botanicals, check out the best-tinted sunscreens for light and natural coverage ranging from $37 to $54.

Five must-have tinted sunscreens for light and natural coverage

1) SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense with SPF 50

This tinted sunscreen with 100% mineral filters offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection. It contains artemia salina, a plankton extract, and high-protection zinc oxide, making it perfect for dry, normal, sensitive, and combo skin types.

The water-resistant SkinCeuticals sunscreen helps enhance the skin’s natural defense against external stressors. Adapting to most skin tones without leaving a white cast, this paraben-free, non-comedogenic sunscreen retails for $42 on the SkinCeuticals website.

2) La-Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Tinted Ultra Light Face Sunscreen Fluid SPF 50

La-Roche-Posay’s sunscreen consists of antioxidants and titanium dioxide and offers 100% mineral sunscreen protection. This mineral tinted sunscreen with SPF 50 uses Cell-Ox shield technology with senna alata leaf extract which defends the skin cells against free radical damage. The sunscreen includes the company's thermal spring water as one of its constituents, and it has calming and antioxidant effects.

This oil-free, light, and fast-absorbing mineral sunscreen leaves the skin with a radiant glow and matte finish. The oxybenzone-free sunscreen retails for $37.99 on the La-Roche-Posay website.

3) Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF 40

Supergoop’s sunscreen is formulated with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid. It is a hydrating formulation that functions as a makeup-gripping primer and offers blue light protection.

Its pearl-like finish leaves the skin with an instant luminous glow. It consists of sea lavender and cocoa peptides that provide long-lasting hydration. It targets fine lines and wrinkles and is great for dry, dull skin.

This sunscreen bears the 'Clean at Sephora' badge and won Allure's Best of Beauty Award in 2020. Supergoop’s cruelty-free, gluten-free, vegan SPF 40 protection retails at $38 on the brand’s official website.

4) Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield 'Flex' with SPF 50

The SPF 50 total protection formulation by Colorescience is an award-winning liquid formulation powered by the brand’s patented Enviro-Screen Technology.

It is an antioxidant-rich, hydrating, mineral sunscreen that offers complete protection from environmental aggressors with a sheer, bare-faced finish. With a lightweight texture, it provides UVA/UVB protection as well as protection from infrared radiation and blue light.

This hypoallergenic, oil-free, sweat and water-resistant sunscreen is available for $49 on the Colorescience website.

5) True Botanicals Everyday Skin Tint SPF 30

This formulation offers broad-spectrum protection with buildable coverage. Available in twenty-four different shades, this skin tint with SPF offers anti-aging benefits and moisturization.

Talking about the formulation, the True Botanicals website states:

"We developed Everyday Skin Tint SPF 30 with a first of its kind natural-biocompatible technology that blends undetectably on the skin and weightlessly delivers a smooth, poreless, natural-looking glow that lasts all day. This breakthrough product is formulated with ingredients that mimic the natural oils on the skin, so it doesn’t clog pores and delivers an instant skin tone match that never oxidizes."

With ingredients like squalene, red raspberry seed, and milk thistle, it is free from toxins, silicone, and wax. This SPF skin tint retails for $54 on the True Botanicals website.

Tinted sunscreens have become widely sought after owing to their light and natural coverage and SPF protection which makes them ideal to be worn under makeup and as a moisturizer.