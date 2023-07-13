Green People Sports+ Sun Cream: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Green People Sports+ Sun Cream is a beloved option for people who tend to enjoy outdoor activities and sports. Green People is a popular brand with organic skincare, and they recently introduced an exciting addition to their skincare product line. The brand unveiled the Sports+ SPF30 Sun Cream, a versatile facial sunscreen designed for individuals engaging in active lifestyles.

Green People's innovative sun cream offers exceptional UVA and UVB protection by effectively maintaining the skin's temperature and safeguarding properties. The formula is non-oily and leaves no residue while giving a clear finish. It is water-resistant and ensures adequate and durable protection, even during intense physical activity.

Highlighting the same, Charlotte Vøhtz, founder of Green People, spoke about the sun cream's multiple benefits.

"Offering high-factor mineral sun protection that’s naturally water repellent, Sports+ SPF30 Sun Cream is the perfect way to protect skin from sun damage when following an active outdoor lifestyle."

This organic mineral SPF sun cream, available in SPF15 and SPF30, comes packed in a convenient 50-ml tube that is easy to use. Priced at £28, numerous e-commerce platforms and the authorized Green People online store offer this sunscreen product for purchase.

Green People Sports+ Sun Cream comprises organic components and offers broad-spectrum protection

A sun cream, known as "sunscreen" or "sunblock," protects the skin from the sun's harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. This SPF sun cream shields the skin from UVA and UVB rays by forming a protective barrier on the skin's surface. It also reduces the risk of sunburn, premature skin ageing, and skin cancer caused by excessive sun exposure.

Green People Sports+ Sun Cream is specially created to maintain the skin's coolness, serenity, and defence and is suitable for everyday application on any skin type. Suitable for vegans and cruelty-free, this sun cream is made of certified organic components and plant extracts such as zinc oxide, aloe vera, shea butter, peppermint, and eucalyptus.

This sun cream shields against 97% of harmful UVB rays while nourishing the skin. When applied, it imparts a delightful aroma, leaving a refreshing sensation on the skin. As per Charlotte Vøhtz,

"This sun cream should be applied 30 minutes before heading out and reapplied to maintain protection."

Green People Sports+ Sun Cream offers a range of benefits and features that are guaranteed to make skincare enthusiasts fall in love with it.

1) Broad-spectrum sun protection

With its broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection, the Green People Sports+ Sun Cream shields the skin from harmful rays. A medium SPF of 15 and a high SPF of 30 protect against regular sunburn and premature ageing.

2) Resistant to water

This sun cream is designed for active individuals. The water-resistant sun cream is ideal for water sports, outdoor activities, and sweating during physical exertion. Once applied, it stays on for a long time without getting washed off.

3) Non-oily formula

Unlike many other sunscreens, the sun cream’s non-oily formula absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving no oil residue behind. It is thus comfortable to wear, even in hot and humid weather conditions.

4) Organic ingredients

Green People is known for its commitment to using organic and natural ingredients in the beauty industry. Thus, the sun cream is no exception. This vegan sun cream comes packed with nourishing plant extracts and antioxidants, which protect the skin and provide essential hydration and care.

5) Reef Safe

This sun cream is '"reef safe," especially for those overly conscious of the environmental impact of the products they invest in. With no harmful chemicals contributing to coral bleaching, this cream ensures that one can protect their skin without causing any harm to marine ecosystems.

Steps to apply sun cream:

Step 1: Wash face with a good cleanser, and pat dry before application

Wash face with a good cleanser, and pat dry before application Step 2: Take a coin-sized amount of sunscreen from the sun cream onto your palm.

Take a coin-sized amount of sunscreen from the sun cream onto your palm. Step 3: Apply generously to all the exposed body parts, like the face, neck, arms, and legs. One has to be extra attentive to apply behind the ears, neck, and entire feet, including the toenails.

Apply generously to all the exposed body parts, like the face, neck, arms, and legs. One has to be extra attentive to apply behind the ears, neck, and entire feet, including the toenails. Step 4: Rub it gently till the sun cream gets fully absorbed.

Green People Sports+ Sun Cream is a reliable and effective sunscreen option for those interested in leading an active lifestyle, planning to hit the trails, or diving into the ocean. It ticks all the boxes for people seeking a high-performance sun cream with its broad-spectrum protection, water-resistant formula, and non-greasy texture.

This sun cream's organic and reef-safe ingredients make it a great choice for those prioritizing natural and eco-friendly skincare. Priced at £28, at and availavle at numerous e-commerce platforms, such as the authorised Green People online store, the organic mineral SPF30 moisturiser comes in a convenient 50-ml container for easy carrying and use.

