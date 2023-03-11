5 under $30 gel-based sunscreen for oily skin

If you ask skincare enthusiasts what is the one product they can't live without, they will most likely choose sunscreen, preferably gel-based sunscreen. A skincare routine is not complete without incorporating sun protection, as all the goodness of the active ingredients is rendered useless when the skin is not protected from UV rays.

Choosing sunscreen becomes a challenge when one has oily skin because most sunscreens make the skin greasy. This is where finding a gel-based sunscreen comes in handy. It is also important to choose sunscreen that is pocket-friendly, as one needs to use a substantial amount and reapply it often to be truly protected from the sun.

Some points to keep in mind while picking sunscreens are that they are pocket friendly, suit your skin type, feel comfortable, and are cosmetically elegant. If you will be wearing makeup over it, it is also essential to check if there is any pilling.

Sunscreen should be the last step of your skincare routine and the first step of your makeup routine. It should sit comfortably on top of your skincare products and be the perfect base for your makeup.

If you have oily skin, here are five affordable gel-based sunscreens you should check out.

Top 5 gel-based sunscreens that you need to keep handy

1) Nivea Sun Protect Super Water Gel Sunscreen Pump Bottle SPF 50 PA+++

With the introduction of Asian sunscreens in the market, there are now cosmetically elegant, affordable options one can choose from. This gel-based sunscreen by Nivea has a very lightweight formula that feels like water on the skin. It can be used as your makeup base and is suitable for people with sensitive skin as well.

The sunscreen has no white cast and offers a high level of protection from both UVA and UVB rays. It is perfect for oily skin as it has a gel-based formula that is also not drying. It contains Hyaluronic Acid, which keeps the skin hydrated but oil-free.

This gel-based sunscreen retails for $11.90 on the Amazon website.

2) Neutrogena Nivea Sun Protect Super Water Gel Sunscreen Pump Bottle SPF 50 PA+++

Neutrogena sunscreen has a water-like formula, much like their Hydro Boost water gel. The gel-based sunscreen also comes with Hyaluronic Acid to ensure the skin does not dry out from sun exposure. It is a light formula that people with oily skin tend to enjoy.

It is water-resistant, so it can be used on beach days as well. It doesn't leave a greasy feeling or a white cast, so it is comfortable to wear on a daily basis. It works well under makeup and has a clean feel to it. It is non-comedogenic, so it is perfect for people with oily, acne-prone skin.

The gel-based sunscreen sells for $12.49 on the Neutrogena website.

3) A'Pieu Pure Block Aqua Sun Gel SPF 50+/PA+++

This gel-based sunscreen has a quick-absorbing formula that sinks into the skin quite well and is comfortable to wear. It has a refreshing feel to it and stays non-sticky for hours. It also does not have a white cast, so you can wear it without worrying about white streaks on your skin.

Along with UVA and UVB protection, it also comes with 65% moisture, keeping the skin safe from the sun and the dryness caused due to the sun. It spreads smoothly, and makeup applies nicely over it. It also helps brighten the skin and keeps it protected from other environmental aggressors.

The gel-based sunscreen retails for $11 on the Amazon website.

4) Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Gel SPF 50+ PA++++

This sunscreen has a gel-serum consistency, which applies extremely smoothly to the skin. After the application, it gives the skin a jelly-like hydration and leaves it feeling cool. It is a waterproof product that has been shown to keep your skin protected for up to 80 minutes.

The gel should not be confused with Aqua Watery Essence. This is a non-greasy formula that controls oil production due to the gel base. It contains Hyaluronic Acid and Royal Jelly extract to keep the skin hydrated and protected from dryness. This also serves as a great base for makeup.

The gel-based sunscreen sells for $10.90 on the Amazon website.

5) Bare Republic Mineral SPF 30 Body Sunscreen Gel-Lotion

Most gel-based sunscreens tend to be chemical sunscreens. However, this product is a mineral sunscreen gel. It is a body sunscreen, so it has good spreadability and comes in a lotion-gel consistency. It comes with the goodness of zinc oxide, calendula oil, and raspberry, grape, and carrot seed oils.

It is light to wear and has no white cast, so there is no fear of it leaving white marks on your clothes. It is also quite hydrating, keeping the body well-hydrated when out and about in the sun.

The sunscreen retails for $20.99 on the Bare Republic website.

