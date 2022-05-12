Sunscreen Recall 2022: List of products and more amid fear of cancer  

Austrians are being urged to stop using five sunscreen brands immediately, after cancer-causing ingredients were mistakenly added to the batch. Product Safety Australia has recalled five products that may contain Benzens, which was added accidentally during manufacturing.

Benzene is typically used in the production of synthetic products like rubber, plastics, lubricants and pesticides. Long-term exposure to the substance can lead to damage to the immune system. This can cause serious health conditions including anemia and cancer.

The recall comes after the substance was "unintentionally introduced" during the product's manufacturing.

The sun-protectants that have been recalled include:

Nivea sun-protectants recalled (Image via Amazon)

1. Nivea Protect & Moisture SPF 30 lotion, 200 milliliters

2. Nivea Protect & Moisture SPF 50+ roll-on, 65 milliliters

3. Cancer Council Sensitive Sunscreen, 110-millilitre SPF 50+ lotion

4. Cancer Council Sensitive Sunscreen, 200-millilitre SPF 50+ lotion

Cancer Council sun-protectants recalled (Image via Getty Images)

The Nivea batches, which are now being recalled, were sold from September 2021. The 200ml bottles that have been affected have the batch number 12640440-BN, with a product code of 85616. The roll-on product's batch number is 12669940BN, with the product code- 86098. Both have an expiration date of 06/2024.

The Cancer Council sun-protectants were sold from October 1, 2020 to June 1, 2021. The tubes that have been affected hold the batch number 1103178 with an expiration date of 1/02/2024. The affected pump bottle products hold the batch number 1099751 with a 1/10/2023 expiration date.

What should one do if they have already bought the sunscreens?

Benzene is classified as a carcinogen, which is often used as a solvent in pharmaceuticals. However, longer exposure to the solvent can lead to adverse health problems.

The Therapeutic Drugs Administration aims to ensure that an individual's cancer risk does not exceed 1 in 100,000 people if an individual uses the product every day for 70 years.

Those who have purchased the aforementioned recalled products must stop using them.

Customers who have bought the recalled Cancer Council sunscreens must contact their manufacturer Vitality Brands Worldwide for a refund.

Those who have purchased the affected Nivea products can call Nivea Customer Service or head to their official website to find out about the refunds.

Other sun-protectants which have been recalled in Australia (Image via Shutterstock and Amazon)

Prior to the aforementioned products being recalled, other sun protectants were removed from shelves as well. A batch of 2XP SPF50+ Bronze Protect Sunscreen Lotion was pulled back for benzene contamination as well. The affected batch number was 1102889.

The item was being sold at Coles in Hawthorne East, Victoria. Consumers can claim a refund for the product by contacting the Heritage Brands Customer Service.

On May 6, the TGA also announced the recall of Sun Bum Baby Bum Mineral SPF50+ Lotion and Bondi Sands SPF50+ Sunscreen Lotion Spray Coconut Beach.

Edited by Prem Deshpande