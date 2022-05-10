Eye Drops Recall 2022: Everything to know about Pharmasave and Compliments eye drops

Teva Canada Ltd. is recalling one lot each of Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops after discovering a packaging error. Health Canada revealed that some bottles might contain ingredients not present on the label, leading to health risks in individuals allergic to the unnamed ingredients.

The two bottles are 15ml each. Both the eye drop bottles and cartons are being withdrawn from shelves.

Some unidentified ingredients present in the bottles may include Naphazoline HCI or glycerine, which can cause allergic reactions. Symptoms of an allergic attack often include a rash or itching or swelling in the throat, tongue, and face.

For one to identify the recalled bottles, they can observe products with the lot number AR21C03 or RL21D01. The expiry date for each lists March 21, 2024.

What should one do if they have purchased the eye drops?

A Teva Canada Ltd. factory located in Jerusalem (Image via AFP/ Getty Images)

The medicine is often used to curb eye irritation, burning, and dryness or to provide temporary relief from eye redness. It is sold for adult usage and for those above the age of 6.

The recall comes after the company identified packaging with different active ingredients. Some bottles were labeled with Glycerine 0.25% and naphazoline HCl 0.012%, which was supposed to contain - Dextran 70 0.1%, Povidone 1%, Polyethylene glycol 400 1%, Tetrahydrozoline hydrochloride 0.05%.

Those who have purchased the affected product are advised not to use it. If one has also used it, they must consult a health care professional. Those with health concerns should preferably receive consultation without fail to avoid health risks.

Customers can also contact Teva Canada Ltd. at Teva Canada Customer Care. One can call 1-800-268-4129 if they have any queries regarding the eye drops' recall.

People are also advised to report product-related side effects and complaints to Health Canada.

As the product gets pulled back from shelves, Health Canada has been monitoring the recall and implementation of preventive and corrective actions. Customers can consult Health Canada, which will take appropriate action following product-related allergic reactions.

Everything to know about Teva Canada Ltd.

Teva Canada Ltd. is one of Canada's biggest pharmaceutical companies. The pharma giant was founded by Leslie Dan in 1965 and was originally called Novopharm.

The company's first product included tetracycline, which is a generic antibiotic.

The Toronto, Ontario-based company was managed by the Dan family until it was acquired by Teva Pharmaceuticals in 2000. The latter was best known in Jerusalem, Israel. Following the acquisition, Teva became one of the largest drug manufacturing companies in North America.

