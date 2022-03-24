Beyond Meat Plant-Based Jerky: Where to buy, ingredients, flavors, and all you need to know

American company Beyond Meat has collaborated with PepsiCo and announced on March 23 that they will launch meatless jerky as their first food item under their joint venture - Planet Partnership.

The new product will be available in three flavors: original, hot and spicy, and teriyaki. The jerky is made from peas and mung beans, which are rich in protein.

More than a year ago, Beyond and Pepsi announced a joint venture to create plant-based snacks and beverages. In this partnership, Beyond, a relative newcomer to the food industry, can take advantage of Pepsi's marketing and production expertise to create new products.

The new products will begin rolling out nationwide in March 2022.

The Beyond Meat Jerky is marinated and slow-roasted in order to offer a savory experience of traditional beef jerky. It contains 10 grams of protein per serving, no cholesterol, and utilizes simple, natural ingredients such as peas and mung beans that have no GMOs, soy, or gluten content.

As per outlet Food & Wine, the Original flavor is described as "slightly smoky, slightly sweet with hints of onion and garlic." Teriyaki strives for "caramelized onion meets garlicky sweetness." And, Hot & Spicy provides "sriracha and chili, finished nicely with just the right amount of sweetness."

A shelf-stable product of three different sizes (1-ounce, 3-ounce, and 10-ounce packs), Beyond Meat Jerky is the company's first shelf-stable product. The product's availability will range from grocery stores to gas stations and clubs to pharmacies, providing easy and convenient access to healthier snacks.

Beyond and PepsiCo will benefit from each other

Pepsi can now expand its investment in the plant-based categories - which are growing increasingly competitive - as well as partner with one of the top meat substitute manufacturers.

Pepsi generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020 due to its portfolio of snack and beverage items such as Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. With the goal of building more sustainable food systems, Beyond and Pepsi will release additional plant-based protein products - including snacks and beverages - that are beneficial to humans, animals, and planetary health.

Via the official press release, CEO of Planet Partnership Dan Moisan expressed his excitement for their joint venture.

"The nationwide launch of Beyond Meat Jerky will make plant-based meat accessible to millions of households. It tastes great, it's a good source of protein, and it's convenient to eat whether you're on the go, at the office or out on adventures."

Founded in 2021 and based in El Segundo, California, Planet Partnership brings together Beyond's technology and PepsiCo's commercial capabilities to offer consumers new and exciting options.

