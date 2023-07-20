5 best skincare products for sensitive skin of 2023

Ever wondered why your skin reacts so much to the smallest of things as soon as you try to explore a new face mask or cream? Well, welcome to the club of people with sensitive skin!

Sensitive skin happens because of changes in lifestyle choices such as unhealthy eating routines and pollution, or it can be due to genetic factors too.

Having sensitive skin and other skin conditions like acne or rosacea can often feel frustrating. But one can start looking for products specifically formulated for sensitive skin, that are often free from irritants and contain more natural ingredients to control acne-prone skin and make it much better.

It's best to opt for those products that are organic and rich in aloe vera, honey, chamomile, and oatmeal, which help soothe and hydrate skin. If the sensitive skin doesn't get better, it's recommended to make an appointment with a doctor.

We have curated a list of 5 of the finest skincare products for sensitive skin recommended by dermatologists and beauty professionals for the year 2023, ranging in price from $11 to 164, from brands like Herbivore to Sente.

Colorscience to Sente: 5 Must-have Beauty skincare products for sensitive skin of 2023

1) La Roche-Posay Micellar Cleansing Water

La Roche-Posay's cleansing water works outstanding when unplugging face oils, dirt, or makeup, as it works like a gentle skin toner for sensitive skin.

It's combined with purified water, moisturizers such as glycerin and surfactants, or cleaning compounds. Surfactant molecules combine to create micelles, a spherical structure that helps cleanse away oil, dirt, and makeup without irritating the skin.

The La Roche-Posays cleansing water works wonders, and it's a dermatologist-recommended product and is highly rated by customers for skin issues. The product is available on Amazon, Sephora, Target, CVS, and other beauty retailers at $17.99.

2) Herbivore Botanicals Emerald Deep Moisture Glow Oil

When dealing with sensitive skin issues, choosing the right moisturizing product can be challenging as most products leave off their residue or white caste.

But, Herbivore's Botanicals Emerald Deep Moisture Glow Oil contains purely natural ingredients like hemp seed oil and Ashwagandha roots which could help moisturize skin.

The formula is free from paraben and phthalate, best for skin sensitivity, and can be used throughout the day, however, results better when applied at night. The product is available for purchase on Nordstrom, Sephora, Amazon, and other beauty retailers at $50.

3) The Ordinary Azelaic Acid Brightening Cream

Finding an effective face treatment that isn't too harsh and dry for the skin becomes difficult when dealing with sensitive skin conditions, rashes, and pimples. Fighting acne with Salicylic Acid is considered best, but sometimes it can cause dryness and flaking that may worsen the skin.

The Ordinary Azelaic Acid 10% Suspension Brightening Cream comes in handy for such issues. It also works best for all skin types, as it contains zero alcohol and is vegan-friendly.

This clinically recommended 'azelaic acid' from The Ordinary has lasting and gentle effects in treating acne and hyperpigmentation. As an antioxidant, it enhances skin brightness and lessens blemishes. The product is available for purchase on Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and other beauty retailers at $11.10.

4) SENTÉ Dermal Repair Cream

Having skin sensitivity with extreme dryness can be horrifying as it requires healing and nourishing power in all.

This rich cream by SENTÉ Dermal Repair Cream calms those whose skin has been overly sensitive due to excessive acid exfoliation, chemical or laser facial procedures, or both. The product promotes deep skin hydration by decreasing inflammation and stimulating collagen and elastin production.

Sente Dermal Repair Cream's star Ingredient contains heparan, a sugar molecule inherently found in the skin with rejuvenating qualities. The product is available for purchase on Lovely Skin, Amazon, and on their official website at $164.00.

5) Colorescience Clinical Redness Sunscreen

This Subtle tint sunscreen by Colorscience corrects and neutralizes the redness of the skin to make sensitive skin look natural and balanced. The best feature is that it contains SPF 50 to protect against damage from UVA/UVB, which is the main cause of redness. It also soothes and makes the skin feel cool and smooth.

Dermatologists recommend this Colorescience sunscreen as it has niacinamide, which helps restore the skin barrier by protecting the skin's temperature.

Clinical Redness 3-in-1 sunscreen solution works best during the day and daily use will yield superior benefits. The product is available on Amazon, Nordstrom, Lovely Skin, and Walmart at $155.

If you are someone suffering from sensitive skin, the suitable products might save your day for the summer season of 2023. It's always safe to patch-test the products to match your skin's needs.