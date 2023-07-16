5 best skincare products to fight against pollution and smoke

Skincare is the ultimate protection against the merciless attack of pollution and smog, which harms our tender epidermis in many ways. The harmful effects of these environmental culprits, from early ageing to lacklustre complexions and annoying breakouts, are indefinite. However, with the help of specially crafted skincare products, one can venture towards rejuvenation and protection.

In a previous interview, skincare expert Collette Haydon pinpointed exhaust fumes and heavy-metal emissions as the provokers wreaking mayhem on the complexions of all beauty buffs.

With a keen insight into their harmful consequences, Haydon emphasises the significance of skin protection against these hidden environmental attackers. Following the same, Haydon explains:

"Pollutants generate free radicals on the skin's surface, which can lead to sensitivity. When free radicals exceed our skin’s defence mechanisms, the skin cells are placed in a state of oxidative stress. This state triggers skin sensitivity, leading to many issues: pigmentation, premature ageing, and a dull, sallow complexion."

According to Hayden, these underhanded offenders creeping into the air disrupt the skin's natural pH balance while contributing to varied skin troubles.

MZ Skin Anti-Pollution Hydrating Mist and 4 other skincare products that will try and fight pollution

Right from deep-cleansing washes that effortlessly clean every dust particle from the face to the well-formulated, free radicals-neutralising vitamin C serums, these skincare products are the answer to one's fight against the harmful forces of pollution and smog.

1) Super Healthy Skin™ Ultimate Anti-Aging Cream

'Facelift in a Jar' is often used loosely, but this singular anti-ageing cream fits that title. With constant use, one can experience the outstanding results of this skincare product. This cream is enriched with wrinkle-rewinders, instant lifters, complexion brighteners, elasticity enhancers, Hyaluronic Acid, antioxidants, pollution-blocker elements, moisture-plumpers, free radical battlers, stem cell re-energizers, and powerful plant actives.

These active ingredients instantly refresh the facial skin, making it look plump and glowing. In addition, one will witness skin elasticity and firmness refinement over a certain span. This cream has built-in antioxidants and pollution safeguards, guaranteeing effortless combat of free radicals.

Priced at an affordable cost ranging from $25 to $120 on its official site, this anti-ageing cream is worth a try! Some of its note-worthy features are:

Immediately rejuvenates facial skin

Enhances skin elasticity and firmness

Contains antioxidants and pollution safeguards.

Reasonable costs range from $ 25 to $120

MZ Skin Anti-Pollution Hydrating Mist

This anti-pollution hydrating mist exceeds all expectations by providing on all fronts and completing an additional league. The product incorporates the expertise of prominent plastic surgeon Dr. Maryam Zamani with an assortment of powerful active components. This skin hydrating mist is packed with vitamins and minerals with moisture-binding properties, Radish Root Ferment filtrate, and Niacinamide, which lessen the visible redness and cleanse the facial pores.

Not only does it protect from pollution, but it even offers complete anti-ageing advantages.

With a price range of $42 to $83 on its authorized website, this hydrating facial mist is a must-try for those desiring effective skin-caring rituals. Some of its note-worthy features are:

Well-crafted shield against pollution and harsh blue rays

Active components fight against ageing.

'Inexpensive' luxury for the skin.

Reasonable costs range from $ 42 to $83

Maybelline Dream Urban Cover Protective Makeup

This protective makeup from Maybelline is a 'skincare marvel' for its remarkable fusion of beauty and cosmetic usefulness. With only a few small pumps, this foundation effortlessly provides a bright and perfect finish. This skin foundation is enhanced with antioxidants like Vitamin E, Vitamin B3, and Scutellaria baicalensis, which safeguard against pollution.

Its non-comedogenic recipe makes it unique, keeping the facial pores unclogged for a long time. Priced at an affordable $12.99 on the official website, Maybelline's Dream Urban Cover is a real winner! Some of its note-worthy features are:

Dewy and an excellent cover for facial skin.

Pollution safeguards with antioxidants.

Non-comedogenic and pore-friendly formula.

Reasonable at $12.99.

Dr. LEVY Switzerland Pollution Shield 5PF

The 5PF pollution shield from Dr. Levy offers complete protection against major pollution sources. It shields against urban smog, tiny particles, indoor flammable chemicals, atmospheric gases, infrared beams, and blue rays. This safeguard against pollution and smog comes with co-enzyme Q10 and vitamins C and E that fortify tired skin, nurturing it a more youthful look.

Likewise, this lightweight formula covers the skin and helps enhance its texture and suppleness with constant use.

This must-have product is priced at €82.40 on its official site, making it an indispensable addition to any beauty enthusiast. Some of its note-worthy features are:

Thorough pollution defence and protection against blue rays

Light-weight recipe

Improved skin texture

Affordable luxury at €82.40

This Works Evening Detox Clay Mask

Created to equip one's skin with the rightful detoxification, the facial mask from ThisWorks uses Malachite and fruit acids, the right exfoliating ingredients, to purify deeply under the facial skin surface. This anti-pollution clay comprises five natural botanicals, including bilberry, sugar cane, orange, and lemon, which exfoliate the skin quickly by increasing cell growth.

Further, kaolin clay helps soak up excess facial oil and pollutants. One can use this clay mask once a week to achieve a pollution-fighting glow.

Priced reasonably at $28.20 on its official site, this mask is suited for fighting pollution this season. Some of its note-worthy features are:

Timely use gives deep skin detoxification

Soaks excess facial oil

Caters to a pollution-fighting glow

Reasonable price of $28.20 on the official site.

Recently, prioritizing one’s skin has become essential, as pollution and smoke have become unavoidable daily. These five unique skincare products cited above are true winners in the fight against these external aggressors. They tirelessly protect the skin, guaranteeing it remains healthy, glowing, and luminous.

Thus, investing in a well-rounded skincare ritual and bidding adieu to dull and damaged skin can offer one’s skin the desired love and attention.