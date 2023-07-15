Top 7 monsoon skincare tips for radiant skin!

You might think that the pouring weather will work wonders for your skin, but, in reality, you cannot have enough monsoon skincare tips for smooth sailing. When the humidity hits point blank, all the protective barriers to your skin are messed up for good! This happens as the saturation of chemicals goes up in the atmosphere, causing oxidative stress to your skin. This leads to the much-dreaded signs of premature aging, to say the least.

Although your skin care regimen does not need to involve a 50-step procedure during the rainy season, one should know the correct way to maintain that flawless radiance. This is exactly where the bit about knowing the what-to’s and how-to’s of monsoon skincare comes in.

How does the humidity in monsoon affect your skin?

Even though we might enjoy a bit of downpour from time to time, many of us remain unaware of the disastrously high levels of humidity in the atmosphere. High temperatures mixed with an even higher percentage of moisture in the air react with a million pollutants to strip our skin of its natural protective barrier. Monsoon skincare thus becomes especially difficult during such seasonal changes.

Oxidative stress in humid weather is the most common form of harm caused to the skin by pollutants and irritants. This is a result of the higher saturation of pollutants in the moist air that eventually settles on the top layer of the skin.

These impurities are then slowly absorbed by the skin, reaching deep within, which ultimately leads to a host of ailments! These include rashes, acne, inflammation, and whatnot. This is why the list of your monsoon skincare tips should be well-adjusted to the type of skin that you have and to your lifestyle.

Some of the most potent monsoon skincare tips you must know all about!

Caring for your skin is not an easy feat during those wet and greasy days of the monsoon, which can make products on your skin feel heavy and sweaty. This is why it is imperative for you to know what to use and when to use it, along with exercising certain simple healthy habits to boost that divine glow!

1. Cleansing your face with lukewarm water and a mild cleanser at least twice a day

cleansing routine during the rains goes in the list of monsoon care tips (Image via iStock)

It is mandatory to maintain a healthy pH balance of our skin, which becomes especially difficult during the monsoons. Using a soap-free cleanser as a part of your monsoon skincare makes a radical difference, as it does not strip the skin of its natural oils. Therefore, it preserves the skin’s barrier. Lukewarm water helps to effectively wash away the buildup of pollutants on the surface of the skin, pulling out excess grease from the pores. However, it is absolutely not advisable for you to overwash your face, which in turn can produce excess sebum, clogging your pores.

2. Exfoliation is the real deal to reveal the inner glowing skin

Exfoliation is essential in the humid weather of the monsoons (Image via iStock)

Using the correct exfoliating product could make all the difference in your skin regimen as part of your monsoon skincare tips. Not only does it remove the accumulated dead cells from the surface of your skin, but it also increases blood flow under it, which helps flush out toxins. The result is new, glowing skin that should be protected at all costs! Make sure to exfoliate with a mild scrub or chemical exfoliators like AHA, BHA, or PHA at least twice a week for your monsoon skincare to get the brilliant skin we're all looking for.

3. Swearing by the power of SPF

Sunscreen is mandatory in every season! (Image via iStock)

The most common mistake to make when you see the sun hiding behind the clouds is to ditch the sun protection factor (SPF), or simply, your sunscreen. It might look like a classic case of a sunless day in your monsoon skincare regimen. However, the skin is always subjected to the harmful ultraviolet radiations of the sun, namely UVA and UVB rays.

These lead to severe sun damage, which makes its presence felt in the form of premature signs of aging. These signs include lines and wrinkles, pigmentation, blotchy skin, and other issues.

So, no matter what the day might look like, applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 is something that you should not think twice about. Make sure to add that today to your monsoon skincare routine!

4. Lose the heavy makeup

Heavy makeup clogs pores especially in humid weather (Image via Depositphotos)

Wearing heavy, greasy makeup in the monsoons can only make itself rain down on your face to match the weather, thanks to the humidity. Going with full-coverage makeup in the humid atmosphere would only clog your pores. It prevents your skin from breathing and getting choked up more and more with irritants. This can cause violent breakouts and inflammation to take over your skin in no time. This is why wearing minimal makeup is all the more advisable as part of your monsoon skincare.

5. Applying water-based moisturizers and serums

Water-based gel moisturizers are the go-to for monsoon skincare (Image via Everyday Health)

The skin naturally produces sebum and oils to protect the layer of moisture from being stripped off. However, applying oily creams and lotions will not only block the pores but can also aggravate existing skin problems, such as acne. It is, therefore, advisable to opt for water-based moisturizers, gels, and serums that can nourish the skin without weighing it down. Water-based products would keep your skin breathing-free and happily away as the rain crashes outside!

6. Having a balanced, antioxidant-rich diet

Include nutrient-rich vegetables and fruits in the diet to boost skin glow! (Image via Pexels-Vanessa Loring)

The intake of fruits and vegetables makes for a balanced diet in a way that not only includes your bodily health but also that of your skin. These antioxidant-rich foods fight the effects of free radicals that bring about the signs of skin aging. Superfoods such as green vegetables and ripe fruits rich in nutrients such as vitamin A can make a whole lot of difference when it comes to monsoon skincare.

7. Keeping yourself hydrated

Keeping yourself hydrated even in the monsoons is a glowy skin secret! (Image via iStock)

It might not feel like the perfect idea to match the skies outside with an unquenchable thirst for water. However, it sure would be hard to maintain a sparkling exterior if the interior was not adequately hydrated. Drinking enough water ensures perfect health for the body and skin, no matter what the season might be. The healthy practice of drinking ample water will help flush toxins out of the system and put that radiance back where it belongs.

All in all, that is about it for some of the best monsoon skincare tips that there can be! Our skin is the largest organ that sustains all of the others. That is why it is only fair that we do justice to it, even if there is thunder and lightning looking to disrupt your skincare routine!