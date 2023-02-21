Skin care routine usually has at least three steps. It’s important to find a routine that suits you best, as everyone’s skin type is different.

However, there are certain steps for skin care routine that are common. Let’s find out more.

What are the steps for skin care routine?

Skin care (Photo via Unsplash/Kevin Laminto)

When you’re thinking of a skin care routine, you need to focus on three primary parts:

Cleansing

This is the first and most important step in any routine for skin care. You need to pick a cleanser that suits your skin type. That helps with removing dirt, makeup, and oil from your skin.

Toning

The next step is to balance the pH levels of your skin using a toner. That helps with removing any impurities left behind. Use a cotton pad to apply the toner and ensure that it dries before you move to the next step.

Moisturizing

Apply moisturizer to your face and neck. Use one that's suitable for your skin type, and gently massage it into your skin. Ensure that it’s fully absorbed.

Optional Steps for skin care routine

Sunscreen

This is essential if you’re planning to step out in the sun. Use one that has an SPF of at least 30, and reapply it every two hours.

Eye cream

Eye cream is extremely helpful if you have concerns like fine lines, dark circles, or puffiness. You can apply eye cream after cleansing your face before applying a moisturizer.

The above are the basic steps for a skin care routine. Of course, you can add more steps to it. In fact, if you have the time, you can use a morning mask too (even though you don’t need to use it everyday).

Benefits of daily routine for skincare

Benefits of a skin care routine (Photo via Unsplash/Raphael Lovaski)

The more regular you are with your skin care routine, the better it is for you. Here are some of the benefits by following a skin care routine every day:

Healthy-looking skin

A daily skin care routine helps with keeping the face clean and nourished.

Protection from UV rays

A skin care routine that involves sunscreen daily can help with protecting the skin against the harmful rays of the sun.

Improvement in skin texture

By adding exfoliation to your skin care routine, you will be able to improve your skin texture, as it will help with removing dead skin cells and unclogging pores.

Reduced skin breakouts

If you follow the steps for skin care routine properly, you will be able to remove the dead skin cells and excess oil from your skin and help with keeping the pores clean. As a result, you can prevent acne and skin breakouts

Anti-aging benefits

Some of the elements found in skin care products are vitamin C, peptides, and others. They can help with reducing the appearance of aging sports and wrinkles.

Helps with boosting confidence

When your skin is healthy and glowing, it can help with boosting confidence.

Helps with detecting skin problems

When you follow the steps for skin care every day, you’re essentially examining your skin every day. Hence, you can detect any changes or irregularities much better and seek medical help, if required.

It’s important to have a skin care routine in place, as the skin is essentially the largest organ in the body. Just the way you take care of your physical health by exercising and mental health by meditating, you must look after your skin’s health too.

It’s important to understand that your daily lifestyle also has an impact on your skin’s health. So, to see changes even after diligently following the steps for skin care routine, you may have to make changes to your diet and lifestyle. Even then, it will take some time for the results to reflect on your skin, but you must be patient and continue to follow the skin care routine as regularly as possible.

