6 Home-made Face Masks for Skin

Even if you follow a regular skincare routine, your skin occasionally needs a little boost. That's where a face mask comes in. Home-made face masks are focused treatments that fully penetrate your skin and assist in addressing issues like dullness, breakouts or dark spots.

You may just go to your kitchen to make a home-made face mask rather than to the store or looking for it online. The ingredients in your cupboard and refrigerator can be used to make incredibly potent home-made face masks.

Active components in natural fruits and vegetables can enhance your skin. Home-made face masks can assist with acne, breakouts, hyperpigmentation, dryness and oiliness depending on the ingredients. Another benefit is that they don't require much preparation and can be created using things you already have in your home.

Best Home-made Face Masks

You can make home-made face masks with a variety of household staples, including avocado, oatmeal, honey, turmeric or bananas.

Here's a look at six such face masks to address common skin issues, from pimples to dull skin:

1) Avocado & Honey Mask

The avocado and honey face mask is excellent for replenishing the moisture in skin that'slost in the summer dry heat. Apart from restoring hydration, coconut oil and honey can also treat chapped and scaly skin. Your skin benefits from avocado nourishment, delectable aroma and freshness.

Here’s how to make this mask:

Mash avocados till they're smooth and creamy. Apply honey and coconut oil. Apply that to your face, and wait 15 minutes for it to dry. Rinse with warm water, and pat yourself dry with a towel.

2) Detoxifying Coffee Mask

The caffeine component of this face mask helps cleanse and get rid of facial puffiness. Rehydrating your skin with yogurt is a terrific idea, as the skin gets younger by a few years.

Here’s how to make one:

To make a mixture that can be spread, combine all the ingredients in a bowl. Spend around ten minutes letting it dry on your skin. Gently scrub your skin after removing this pack, as the combination will be gritty. Refresh your skin by giving it a thorough rinse.

3) Oatmeal Face Mask

An oatmeal face mask does wonders to calm inflamed skin. When combined with honey and yogurt, it's also beneficial in treating skin issues, including eczema, pimples, outbreaks, etc. It also has calming and antibacterial effects.

Here’s how to make one:

Combine oatmeal with hot water till it softens and puffs up. Add yogurt and honey, and blend the mixture. Apply it evenly to the eczema patches on your face by blending it into a spreadable paste. Leave while you unwind for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse, and give it a try. This pack can also be used for the neck, underarms, etc.

4) Cucumber Mask

In the summer, cucumbers are excellent for the skin. Every skin type is suitable for this easy DIY homemade face mask. In fact, this one won't irritate the skin much. In just ten minutes, the sugar and cucumber can exfoliate your skin, providing a fresh, radiant complexion.

Here’s how to make one:

Mash the cucumber after peeling. You can use a grinder, but be careful not to grind it till it turns into liquid. Add sugar, and combine thoroughly. Apply it all over your face and neck, and leave it on for ten minutes or so. Dry it off, and wash it. Use this mask frequently during the summer by storing it in your refrigerator.

5) Aloe Vera Face Mask

Hair and skin benefit greatly from aloe vera. It assists in removing old skin cells and accelerating the growth of new ones. Before applying it to your face, test it on your arm to see if it irritates sensitive skin.

Here’s how to make one:

Apply aloe vera juice to your face after extracting the juice. After drying for ten minutes, wash it off. Alternately, you might cut an aloe vera leaf in half, and gently wipe the inner side over your entire face.

6) Banana Lemon Face Mask

Lemons, olive oil and bananas are present in this face mask. Bananas are a powerful exfoliant that works to remove dead skin cells and extra sebum from the skin.

Likewise, lemon juice includes citric acid, which can dry out extra sebum and acne-causing microorganisms. To prevent the skin from losing its natural oils, olive oil can balance these drying substances.

Here’s how to make one:

Combine lemon juice, olive oil and mashed bananas in a bowl to form a smooth paste. Apply the mask on your face after washing and drying it. Rinse it off with warm water after 15 minutes of letting it sit. Once you've moisturized, you're done.

Takeaway

A consistent skincare regimen can reduce oiliness and acne, and improve your complexion.

A luxurious spa is necessary to achieve fabulous outcomes. You can give your face the nutrition and hydration it requires by creating a home-made face mask with items from your kitchen.

