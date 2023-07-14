Monsoon 2023: 5 best oil-free moisturizers for non-greasy skin

Monsoons are here, and so is the need to find oil-free moisturizers with a non-greasy effect to escape the irritating, sticky feeling that pesters most of us during the rainy season.

Moisturizing the skin is a must, as it protects the skin barrier to retain hydration. So, while one cannot skip on moisturizing, the next best option is to look for non-greasy moisturizer formulations that target basic skin concerns without making the skin feel icky and greasy.

From Paula's Choice to Neutrogena, here are five oil-free moisturizers with a non-greasy effect to make your monsoons more hydrating and less tacky on the skin.

Five must-have non-greasy, oil-free moisturizers for Monsoon 2023

Moisturizers are the most essential step to achieving glazed doughnut-like skin. But it is even more essential to find a formulation that aids your skincare needs, especially during monsoons when the humidity is at an all-time high.

1) Paula's Choice Clear Oil-Free Moisturizer:

A dream come true for people with acne-prone skin, this moisturizer consists of niacinamide that evens skin tone and refines the pores, ceramides to retain the skin barrier, and naturally soothing oxidants to calm redness.

Some of its noteworthy features are:

Lightly hydrates acne-prone skin without adding oil or shine

Weight-less and oil-free formulation that won't clog pores

Eliminates dry, flaky patches and caters to issues prominent to acne-prone skin

This award-winning moisturizer retails for $29 at Sephora and the Paula's Choice official portal.

2) La Roche-Posay Effaclar Mat Mattifying Moisturizer for Oily Skin:

For rainy days when oily skin won't budge, choose this pore-tightening formulation by La-Roche Posay. This non-greasy, daily moisturizer targets excess oil to mattify the skin and refine pores.

What makes the formulation special:

Non-comedogenic, oil-free, paraben-free formulation

Made with Sebulyse technology that renders dual action targeting by minimizing large pores and reducing shine

It serves as an excellent base for makeup with a perfect matte and hydrated finish

This dermatologically-backed oil-free moisturizer is available across all skincare retail platforms. It retails for $35.99 on the brand's official website.

3) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel Moisturizer:

A global favourite in the drugstore category, Neutrogena Hydro Boost water gel is an oil-free, dye-free, non-comedogenic formulation that hydrates skin with a smooth, plump finish making it ideal for all skin types.

What makes this oil-free moisturizer popular:

This #1 best-selling facial moisturizer in the US is clinically proven to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier

Ultra-fast absorption. It makes for the perfect lightweight makeup base

It doesn't cause irritation or breakouts

The moisturizer absorbs like a gel but holds the power of a potent moisturizing cream. It retails for $19.99 on Neutrogena's official website and is available on other skincare retail platforms.

4) OLEHENRIKSEN C-Rush Vitamin C Gel Moisturizer:

This vitamin-C juice for the skin has garnered immense popularity owing to claims of providing 24-hour hydration. Packed with three forms of Vitamin C, the Olehenriksen moisturizer is a peach-tinted, skin-brightening gel that targets fine lines and wrinkles.

Features that make this moisturizer popular:

It is a clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formulation

Claims to brighten and firm the skin

Provides 24-hour hydration

Inspired by bursts of freshly squeezed juice, this unique formulation retails for $57 on the brand's official website. It is available on Sephora, Amazon, and Walmart as well.

5) Farmacy Daily Greens Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer:

This clean, gel formula encompasses the eat your greens concept in an oil-free moisturizer. The formulation is an impressive four forms of hyaluronic acid and polyglutamic acid with niacinamide, moringa, and papaya are key ingredients.

What makes this moisturizer a must-have:

Fragrance-free, lightweight, oil-balancing formulation

Powerful moisture magnets to aid and retain skin hydration

Soothes minor skin irritations

This daily greens oil-free moisturizer retails for $42 on Farmacy Beauty's official website and is available on other skincare retail platforms like Sephora and Amazon.

Skincare enthusiasts have raved about these must-have moisturisers on social media, and with an impressive ingredient list to support the claims, these moisturizers make it to the monsoon skincare essentials category for a non-greasy, hydrating effect.