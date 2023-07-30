Glossier Stretch Fluid foundation: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored 

Glossier recently revealed its plans to expand its collection of skin-friendly makeup by introducing the new Stretch Fluid Foundation. This innovative product is formulated using Glossier's highly popular Stretch Concealer.

The beauty brand claims that 89 percent of the new foundation’s formula consists of a skincare base and offers up to twelve hours of wear. The foundation is sweat and transfer resistant with light to medium buildable coverage.

Available in 32 varied and flexible shades, the beauty brand is offering these foundations balanced across seven families. To note, each family will consist of four to five undertones.

Launching on 22 August 2023, the Stretch Fluid Foundation and Balm Concealer will be available for sale in Glossier stores and on their official website.

However, there is no word on when or if the newly launched product will land in Sephora.

Everything to know about the Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation

Glossier is a global beauty brand that aims to make beauty uncomplicated and accessible right from their skincare range to packaging and playful makeup shades.

In a statement, Kyle Leahy, the Chief Executive Officer of the beauty brand, discussed the new foundation:

“We’ve heard loud and clear that our community were hoping for a foundation product that met and hopefully exceeded the bar of this Stretch concealer program.”

She continued:

“It’s in many regards the most important, most prominent launch for us this year, but also one that we’re really thinking about as a long-term build for us and for our brand and for our community.”

The Stretch-Fluid Foundation is a gel-cream emulsion with a moisturizing effect. It consists of glycerine and plant-derived squalene that nourishes the skin’s moisture barrier.

The beauty brand is simultaneously expanding the Stretch Balm Concealer range to thirty-two foundation shades retailing at $22.

The marketing campaign of the products includes an unretouched, raw digital campaign showcasing sixty-four people wearing the foundation in different weather. This will show how the foundation will change to match the weather of the place where it is displayed.

The campaign will also feature videos and images of WNBA players like Diamond Miller, Ariel Atkins, Izzy Harrison, Nyara Sabally, Brea Beal and Stephanie Soares playing basketball in Tompkins Square Park with the tagline ‘Stretch Beyond Expectation’.

The beauty brand became WNBA’s first beauty partner in 2020.

Talking about the new launches, the CEO of the beauty brand, Kyle Leahy said:

“What really excites me the most is how we’re bringing it to market in a way that is incredibly true to Glossier values, but also allows us to continue to be disruptive and lead the industry.”

Kyle, who became the CEO of the global beauty brand in 2022, continued:

“So how we’ve thought about everything from the inclusivity of our shade range to the campaign and how we’re being innovative not just in the channels where we’re bringing it to life, but also with the way that the campaign was shot and outside to the partnership with WNBA.”

Glossier is a brand that takes customer feedback seriously and curated accessible and relevant skincare and makeup products. Their Ultralip, Cloudpaint, and Lash Stick are global bestsellers that are a testament to the brand's vision of celebrating individuality and flaws via their skincare and makeup line.

The new Stretch Fluid Foundation will retail at $34 and will be available for sale across all Glossier stores and on the beauty brand's official website.