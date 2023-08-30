What is the 'Naked' Smokey Eye trend? How to achieve the makeup look 

The 'Naked' Smokey Eye is a stunning twist on a traditional makeup look that can never be undervalued. It illustrates an effortless, open, attractive aesthetic, making it the go-to alternative for the trendy It-girl.

The naked smokey eye is a contemporary take on the classic smoky eye, featuring a more delicate and naturalistic look.

The look perfectly shifts from the everyday summer style to the alluring classiness of fall while including the favored latte trend playfully. When a beauty enthusiast hears about the 'naked smokey' eye gaze, one likely yearns to dig up the old Urban Decay Naked Palette.

This clean girl's eye makeover aesthetic is more about flawless grace and less about rummaging through the considerable shade piles.

Achieving the 'Naked' Smokey Eye look - Details unfurled

This naked-eye look is much more low-key than the super-blended and well-sculpted eye makeup in 2016. With a wash of subtle browns across the entire eyelid, this eye makeup is something a beauty seeker can do in a few minutes!

Check out all the details on this trending eye look ways of incorporating the same into one's summer-to-fall ritual.

The ongoing trend of 'Naked' Smokey Eye look

The continuing trend of this naked eye and the latte eye makeup conveys many identical beauty DNA. It is all about muted, neutral brown-tinted eye makeup versus the more definitive, rich, smokey eyes.

But when it comes to the 'Naked' Smokey Eye, a beauty fanatic has to consider the matte browns, not the shimmery bronzes. Concerning the same, celeb makeup artist Vincent Oquendo, who has worked with prominent stars like Lucy Hale, Jenna Ortega and Gabrielle Union, said:

"I think in terms of beauty, we are coming out of a very exciting time where we’ve seen a lot of experimentation with colors and bold makeup choices. In the way of this beauty renaissance, we see the progress of soft, smoky eyes. One look I’ve seen in the forefront is latte makeup, which I’m obsessed with because it’s universally flattering."

Commonly seen on beauty lovers' favorite Hailey Bieber recently, this smokey eye look is easy, applying a few shades with the fingertips.

Getting this 'Naked' Smokey Eye look

This eye makeover is all about embracing simplicity. Achieved in 3 minutes, one uses a blending brush to look ravishing.

Follow the steps below to master this stunning eye-makeup style.

Prep the eyelids by applying a primer to create a smooth canvas for the eyeshadow.

Pick neutral shades like beige, taupe, and soft browns for a natural look.

Cover the eyelid with a light tint, acting as a base color.

To define the crease, mix a darker hue well for a seamless transition.

Apply a light shimmering shade to the eyelid center to brighten the eyes.

Smudge the lower lash line with a smudger brush and a matte brown shade for defining the lower lash line.

Followup by applying a touch of a light, shimmery shade to the eye's inner corner to give a brightening effect.

Conclude this eye makeup look with mascara and volumize the lashes.

Finally, pair the 'Naked' Smokey Eye with a nude lip stain and soft blush

Pulling off the 'Naked' Smokey Eye look is comparatively easy, as the one that ruled the social media handles in 2016. A beauty enthusiast can effortlessly achieve the trending naked smokey eye look in just a few minutes, a perfect shift from the day-to-day summertime style to captivating elegance.