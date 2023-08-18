What is ‘Cinnamon Cookie Butter’ hair? Everything about Hailey Bieber’s recent food-inspired beauty look.

The Rhode beauty founder and pioneer in naming newfound fashion trends after delectable food items, Hailey Bieber, is in the headlines again, this time for 'Cinnamon Cookie Butter' hair color! With the beauty realm coining new fashion trends named after food items, Hailey and her hair colorist Matt Rez have kept no stone unturned in flaunting Bieber's new hair hue all over Instagram.

It may sound unbelievable, but that is not the case. The 'Cookie Cinnamon Butter' hair color looks very pretty, giving Hailey's face a new avatar. It is the shade that anyone might want to save to show to their personal hair colorist.

From the always popular food-related beauty trends, such as "Glazed Donut Nails," "Latte Makeup," and "Strawberry Girl Blush," which Hailey Bieber created and promoted, to her new "Cinnamon Cookie Butter" hair color, she has been the talk of the town. This hair color can be a 'must-try' for most beauty seekers craving experimentation.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, Matt Rez explained the connotation of 'cinnamon cookie butter'. He said,

"We were going for a caramel-y, cookie-butter vibe with a cinnamon copper undertone. Hailey loves natural, and I love natural."

‘Cinnamon Cookie Butter’ hair is this fall's must-try shade, as per Matt Rez

Matt is the godfather of this highlighted hair trend, and his Cinnamon Cookie Butter creation falls between a highlight and a base color. Rez clarified:

“Hailey’s hair is extremely reflective—it’s like glass. So when you incorporate all of these colors, it changes depending on the light.”

But it is not just Matt who takes the call. Hailey looks pretty sure about her requirements and what might suit her skin texture. They both jointly sealed the deal with this particular hair shade and made this a success. Concerning the same, Matt clarified in the Vogue magazine interview:

“Hailey is so good at bringing inspo and always has a good starting point. It’s never up to interpretation, and I love that about her.”

Further, as per Rez, Bieber is an expert as a fashion inspo for many. That's why Moroccanoil's international celebrity colorist decided to plug the Cinnamon Cookie Butter shade as the fall hair color. Rez took this stoic decision owing to its warm hue and said:

"We were thinking of something good for fall that's warm, and as we thought about what to call it, we went back and forth. We finally decided: 'Let's do cinnamon cookie butter!' That's pretty much how the name came [to be]."

Getting this stunning hair color is simple!

This Cinnamon Cookie Butter hair shade is not too difficult to acquire. Matt explains using 'mid-lights', a hair-foiling technique he has mastered. It supplies two varied shades in golden tones on the go. After weaving these hues together through Hailey's hair lengths, he tried giving it a brunette base.

This specific hair shade tends to stick to the brunette shade, not traversing too far into the blonde territory. Thus, Rez advises all beauty specialists to get this hair color done under expert guidance after consulting with hair colorists. Related to the same, he urged,

"Try not to stray too much from your natural color. For it to read natural-looking, you don't want to go more than two to three levels off your base color."

The Cinnamon Cookie Butter stands perfect as the autumnal shade, and Rez comes up with a few valuable suggestions. Throwing light on the same, Rez emphasized that for this hair color upkeep, Matt recommends a monthly visit to the hair colorist. And for the gloss-touch up for the maintenance of the hair shine and vibrancy, a beauty buff can visit the hair stylists every month and a half to two months.

This new Cinnamon Cookie Butter hair color of Hailey Bieber was never the result of sheer indulgence. After all the hullabaloo of the food-related fashion trends cornered by Bieber, these trends seem like real fun for most beauty enthusiasts.

A seasonal hue that is easy for upkeep, this hair color can easily be tried and tested by all beauty fans. And what's more? One can check out Hailey's Insta handle for more pictures of her new hairdo and save those snaps for their fall hair inspiration!