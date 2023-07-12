Explained: What is the Viral Scandi Hairline Trend and How to Achieve It?

Hairstyles are constantly changing, and the internet hullabaloo has caused this Scandi hairline to cause a stir. It has become famous amongst beauty aficionados owing to its radiant, organic streaks.

The charm of the famous Scandinavian hairline, nicknamed ‘Scandi Hairline', resides in its adaptability and effortless outcome. Jaclyn Seabroke, the famous hairstylist from New York, offers her perspective on the latest hair trend, providing a detailed explanation. She says,

“This technique is not just for blondes, but can be achieved for redheads, brunettes, and darker hair shades that also want brightness to soften the look of baby hairs and the hairline for a natural brightening effect."

Beauty enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals have embraced this emerging hairline trend, which has quickly become popular. Seconding this, Seabroke stated,

"The technique can look incredibly natural, seamlessly blending with your full hair colour, or combined with stronger face-frame highlights for a more dramatic effect.”

The 'Scandi hairline' trend and ways to achieve it

As the name suggests, the 'Scandi hairline' trend takes draws inspiration from Scandinavian fashion and beauty aesthetics, which often embraces clean lines, neutral hair colors, and a less-is-more philosophy.

This revolutionary trend involves creating a subtle and effortless hairline that complements one’s facial features and adds a touch of sophistication to the overall look. Following the same, stylist Seabroke commented,

“To achieve a seamless blend, the hairline colour must be just one or two shades lighter than the rest of your hair. This ensures a natural look that enhances the beauty of your baby's hair and hairline.”

This hairline focuses on a natural, sleek, almost seamless hairline creation. Unlike traditional hairlines, which are more defined and prominent, this hairline aims for a softer and more blended transition. It is done between the forehead and the following hairline. Seabroke further clarifies:

"Regardless of their hair colour, their hairline, face frames, and baby hairs are so effortlessly kissed by the sun and stand out so much lighter and brighter than the rest of the hair on their head."

The trending Scandi hairline incorporates minimalist hair styling techniques. It uses fewer products and tools to achieve a more effortless and laid-back look. According to Jaclyn,

"The way the highlights peek out from underneath around the face is so subtle and flattering, as opposed to the bold, solid money piece technique that was previously trending."

Keep reading to learn more about achieving a Scandi hairline.

The Scandi hairline is usually initiated at the sink following other hair highlighting or balayage treatments. This styling method entails choosing a narrow strand of hair, approximately half an inch in width, along the hairline.

Following the same procedure, initiate the freehand lightener application to this area while leaving it on for a maximum of 5 minutes.

Make a clean canvas

Keep the hair clean and free from dirt, dust, external chemical products, or build-up. This will assist in creating a fresh and natural-looking base for styling.

Choose a soft hairline

Opt for a softer, more blended transition instead of a shared, defined hairline. This transition should be between the hair and the forehead. Use a ‘tinted’ hair powder or hair color and a tail brush to fill sparse areas along the hairline. This will cater to a natural-looking and seamless hair look.

Keep the hair’s natural texture intact

The motive of the Scandi hairline trend is celebrating the beauty of natural hair texture. Try keeping the hair's natural waves or curls while enhancing it with ‘minimal’ hair styling. Avoid excessive heat styling or harsh chemicals, which might damage the hairline and compromise its organic texture.

Minimalist styling

Choose the minimalist hair-styling technique while styling the rest of your hair. Highlight the beauty of the hair's simplicity using fingers or a wide-toothed comb instead of complex hairstyling tools. This will aid in achieving that effortless and laid-back Scandi hairline look.

Scandi hairline products

Pick lightweight hair products to enhance the hair's natural shine. Heavy hairstyling products can weigh down the hair and make it appear less effortless. Look for texturizing sprays or lightweight serums from quality brands to give a subtle definition and hold.

This Scandinavian hairline trend is vogueing today’s beauty world while elevating the overall aesthetic to a new level of sophistication and elegance.

Opt for this coveted Scandi hairline look, if you want to embrace simplicity and minimalism in the overall hairstyle. This will assist in keeping the natural hair texture and styling techniques simple.

