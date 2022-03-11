10 most epic hairstyles of BTS since debut

A record-breaking group with multiple wins under their belt, BTS are also known for being fashion icons. They have rocked various hairstyles with different hair colors, but some hairstyles such as RM’s purple hair and Suga’s braids have become iconic.
We’ve compiled a list of BTS’ most iconic hairstyles since their debut.
Ten epic BTS hairstyles
10) V’s fluffy hair in ‘Butter’ MV
Fans were ecstatic with V’s most recent fluffy hairstyle. It appears to be like that of Bob Ross, an American painter, according to RM.
On the other hand, Yoon-gi compared the hairstyle to Dustin from the Stranger Things TV show. This hairstyle was also compared to Priyanka Chopra’s Met Gala look by many on Twitter.
9) Jungkook’s long wet curly hair
His wet hair visuals are exceptional! The Stay Alive singer has sported the look a few times now, and each time he does, he steals the audience’s hearts.
Jungkook’s wet hair look has been the center of attention throughout the years.
8) J-Hope’s Black undercut ‘Dynamite’ hairstyle
In Dynamite, Hobi served up some utterly shocking visuals. With a black fade haircut and a revealed forehead, coupled with a Gucci suit in the style of the 1970s, the unexpected look made fans go crazy over J-Hope.
7) RM’s ‘Not Today’ grey-purple look
His grey-purple hairstyle intensifies the Not Today vibe, and fans genuinely loved the purple color on him. It’s one of the most noticeable BTS looks ever.
6) Jin’s pink side part hairs
Jin’s pink hairstyle made him look like a Disney character, and fans praised the “World Wide Handsome” star for providing such a unique vibe.
5) Jimin’s blonde locks
Jimin had blonde hair for the first time during the group’s DNA era. Jimin looks fantastic in every hairstyle, but his pretty face, doe eyes, and long blonde hair made him look like he was made for this hairstyle.
4) Jungkook’s purple hair in ‘Butter’
During the group’s Dope era of 2015, Jungkook had purple hair! However, Jungkook’s purple hair returned for their second English single, Butter, released on May 21, 2021.
As soon as the concept photographs of Butter and the MV were released, his hairstyle went viral.
3) Suga’s braids
One of Suga’s best looks was when he wore braids. The Army was flabbergasted by his ability to pull off this look.
Suga had a variety of hairstyles, all of which made headlines, including his mint hair.
2) V’s Bright Blue hair
Taehyung dyed his hair an unusual shade of blue called Cobalt Blue for Boy with Luv. He looked so incredible that he was given the nickname CG V.
1) V’s mullet makeover
The Army couldn’t get enough of Taehyung’s new hairstyle during BTS’ virtual Daesang winning speech at the 2020 Soribada Best K-Music Awards, as well as the group’s greetings for the new ARMY membership.
ARMY also compared him to a Disney prince, specifically Tangled’s beloved Flynn Rider. Taehyung’s exposed forehead glance was also a hit with fans, who couldn’t stop drooling over the Christmas Tree singer.
Note: This article reflects the author’s views.