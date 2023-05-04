"I was never a superfan": When Hailey Rhode Bieber recalled how she started "hanging out" with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Rhode Bieber, the model and businesswoman whose relationship and marriage life with her husband Justin Bieber has always been in the spotlight, sat down for an elaborate interview with Vogue back in 2019. In the interview, Hailey opened up about the early days of her and Justin's relationship.

She told Vogue that she was never part of the Believer clan. However, she admitted that she found Justin "cute." The 26-year-old model said:

"I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone,...It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap."

Hailey Rhode Bieber further exclaimed that with time, Justin became her guy-best friend. However, they were initially not involved romantically:

"One day Justin walked into Hillsong and was like, ‘Hey, you got older.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, what’s up?’ Over time he became my best guy friend. I was running around with him as his homie, but we weren’t hanging out [romantically]."

Hailey Rhode Bieber opened up about her brief split with Justin in the 2019 Vogue interview

During the 2019 interview, Hailey Rhode Bieber recalled how she and her now-husband began dating, only to split up after a brief time. She said:

"Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through...Fizzled would not be the right word—it was more like a very dramatic excommunication. There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out."

However, as per Vogue, in June 2018, Hailey and Justin met again at a conference in Miami, hosted by Rich Wilkerson Jr. That was when the two rekindled their romantic relationship:

"The common denominator, I promise you, is always church. By then we were past the drama. I just gave him a hug. By the end of the conference, he was like, ‘We’re not going to be friends.’ I was like, ‘We’re not?’"

The two were engaged in July 2018, going on to tie the knot in September of that same year.

During the Vogue interview, Hailey Rhode Bieber further stated that even though she felt lonely a few days after their marriage, the love she experienced for her husband Justin Bieber was undeniable:

"I prayed to feel peace about the decision, and that’s where I landed,...I love him very much. I have loved him for a long time."

Hailey further explained how she wanted people to look at her and Justin's relationship and marriage life. The model and media personality said:

"It’s just that I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship...I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is."

Hailey Rhode Bieber added:

"But there’s something beautiful about it anyway—about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him."

Since their marriage, Hailey Rhode Bieber has also grown her own business, along with establishing herself as a well-known influencer. She has recently been quite busy marketing and releasing new products for rhode skin, which is her beauty and skincare line.

She and Justin have been happily married for almost five years now. They currently reside in their Beverly Hills Mansion in Los Angeles, California.

