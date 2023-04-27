"I made some decisions that weren't great": When Selena Gomez opened up about Justin Bieber split in emotional interview

Selena Gomez, the 30-year-old beloved singer and actor, has always been vocal about the difficulties she went through in her personal life. Her relationship with her former boyfriend Justin Bieber has consistently been the subject of different tabloids, even to date. The couple had an on-again-off-again relationship between 2010 and 2018 and finally called it quits in May 2018, as reported by People Magazine.

During an extremely emotional interview with Ryan Seacrest on the show On Air with Ryan Seacrest in 2014, Selena Gomez, who was 22 years old at the time, got candid and opened up about her breakup with Justin Bieber. During the interview, the show's host brought up the topic of her then-newly released song, The Heart Wants What It Wants, and how it was inspired by her relationship with Justin.

When asked if she felt the need to explain the state of their relationship to everyone through this particular song, Selena Gomez said:

"I think the biggest problem I had this year even with him and on his side is identity. I think people... I'm literally I was 21. This year I turned 22. I was trying to figure out what I'm doing and It was the first time that I was constantly being kicked down for doing that when I didn't know, I just wanted to say this, this is what I want, this is where I am.'

She continued:

"In my professional life things changed and my personal life things changed. I made some decisions that weren't great as well and so did he and that's why I feel like we went through all that to only make us better and he has heard it and he has seen the video and it's something that I feel like girls need to hear and it's something I'm willing to share with people"

"He thought it was beautiful I think" - Selena Gomez on Justin Bieber's reaction to The Heart Wants What It Wants

During the 2014 interview on the show On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the show's host asked Selena Gomez about her former boyfriend Justin Bieber's thoughts on the song, The Heart Wants What It Wants.

The singer responded:

"He thought it was beautiful I think, it was really hard at first...I think he was a little jealous of the video guy at first. Honestly, music is an expression and for me to be able to see if you will be that voice for these girls, there are so many people that feel this."

The host, Ryan Seacrest, then went on to ask Gomez about what happens when a person is faced with the difficult choice of listening to their heart or brain. In response, the singer and actor mentioned that individuals should "just gonna go for it and see what happens."

She said:

"I think we're always gonna have that choice no matter how old you are. It's like you're gonna do something and you're gonna say this might be right, this might be wrong, but I'm just gonna go for it and see what happens and hope for the best."

Selena Gomez has come a long way since this 2014 interview. She has received 150 awards for her work in the industry and has gained a massive fanbase. Apart from being a singer and an actor, she is also a proud advocate for body positivity and mental health. She also recently launched her very own beauty line, Rare Beauty.

She is known for her role as Mabel Mora in Hulu's mega-hit murder mystery comedy show, Only Murders in the Building, which is soon expected to return for season 3.

