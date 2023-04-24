"I’m still really hurt": Justin Bieber once said he was not ready to commit to Hailey Bieber after Selena Gomez split

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has consistently been in the spotlight for over a decade now. The 29-year-old rose to fame as a teen idol after the release of his debut album, My World 2.0 in 2010. Apart from his notable music career, the pop star's romantic relationship with singer-actor Selena Gomez has also been under media speculation for years and even to date.

The singer is currently married to American media personality, model, and socialite Hailey Rhode Bieber. The two got engaged in July 2018 and married in November of the same year. It is worth noting that the two had taken a break from their relationship in 2016.

However, during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in 2020, Bieber opened up about his relationship with Hailey Bieber post his breakup with Selena. He said that he wasn't ready to fully commit to Hailey when they began dating.

In the interview, Justin Bieber recollected how he spoke to Hailey about how he did not want to commit to something he was not ready for. The Baby singer said that he had let Hailey know that he was still hurt about his breakup with Gomez and was trying to figure his way out. He added that he told his now-wife that he wasn't "ready to make a commitment" to her and didn't want to say one thing and do the total opposite.

He explained that he was at a point where he had done the same in the past. However, with Hailey, he said he was honest and noted:

"I was like, ‘I’m not in a place to be faithful,’ and all this sort of stuff that I wanted to be, but I just wasn’t there yet."

Justin Bieber to Zane Lowe in 2020 that he was dealing with a lot of "unforgiveness"

During the interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music, Justin Bieber was asked why he felt uneasy committing to Hailey in the past. The Yummy singer said that he was still dealing with the hurt and pain caused by his past romantic relationship with Selena Gomez and was struggling to get over it.

He said that he was hurt from his relationship with Gomez and was dealing with a lot of things. He added:

"I don’t think I even knew what I was really struggling with at the time. I don’t think I knew I was dealing with unforgiveness [sic] ."

In the interview, the singer further spoke about how this struggle also led to the split between him and his now-wife Hailey in 2016.

Justin Bieber said that he was in a place where he didn't want to tell Hailey one thing and do something else as they had a lot of mutual respect for each other. The Love Yourself singer said that he didn't want Hailey seeing him say something and do something completely different.

He continued that Hailey continued to love him and seeing Bieber with other people hurt her. Justin added that given those circumstances, Hailey also went and did things to hurt him. He noted that the two kept hurting each other and stopped talking right before his tour, which made him really upset.

However, the two seemed to make amends and got engaged and married within two years of the breakup. Hailey and Justin Bieber are currently happily married and live in their Beverly Hills Mansion in Los Angeles, California. Despite recent controversies on social media regarding Hailey and Selena, the married couple seems strong and has continued to show love and support for each other on social media.

