“Gives nothing”: Netizens reacts to Hailey Bieber nepo baby T-shirt amid ongoing debate

On Friday, January 6, Hailey Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles, where she was snapped by a paparazzi while in a parking facility. Following the release of her latest pictures, it caught the eye of many users on the internet.
The 26-year-old model was donning a white crop top with the phrase "Nepo Baby." As Stephen Baldwin's daughter, Bieber is part of a family of actors and other influential figures. Thus, her recent move left internet users divided amid the ongoing nepotism debate around the Hollywood actors.
Several netizens even criticized Bieber, with one claiming that the Rhode founder's "Nepo Baby" T-shirt picture "gives...nothing." Twitter user @LouisPisano wrote:
"The Hailey Bieber nepo baby shirt picture gives nothing because she gives…nothing. She’s not personable enough to give this staged paparazzi shot for a viral moment any personality. She’s doesn’t act or sing. She gets in & out of cars in beige and black YSL & has a skincare line"
Internet users divided in their opinion as Hailey Bieber tries to give a bold statement on nepotism with her "Nepo Baby" T-shirt
As mentioned already, Hailey Bieber was panned by many netizens after her T-shirt with the "Nepo Baby" phrase made its way to the internet.
The model's family background was one reason why many disagreed with her decision to make a statement on the talks around nepotism. Other than targeting her for being a Baldwin, some Twitter users took cheapshots at Hailey due to her marriage to Justin Bieber.
However, Hailey Bieber also received much support from plenty of Twitter users who lauded her for owning the tag of "nepotism." Some even declared the criticism towards Bieber to be harsh or uncalled for.
Besides the online support, Bieber's "Nepo Baby" tee got a nod from Gwyneth Paltrow. The Iron Man star commented on a recent Instagram post of InStyle magazine that shared Rhode founder's viral picture with the caption:
"#HaileyBieber is saying it with her whole chest."
Paltrow, who also hails from a family with popular ties to the entertainment industry, responded:
"I might need a few of these"
The Contagion actor's comment was in reference to the similar criticism she had to endure in the past due to nepotism discourse.
Hailey Bieber is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and is married to global pop icon Justin Bieber. The 26-year-old model is also the niece of acclaimed actor Alec Baldwin, while her maternal grandfather is the Grammy-winning Brazilian musician Eumir Deodato.