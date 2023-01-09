“Gives nothing”: Netizens reacts to Hailey Bieber nepo baby T-shirt amid ongoing debate

On Friday, January 6, Hailey Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles, where she was snapped by a paparazzi while in a parking facility. Following the release of her latest pictures, it caught the eye of many users on the internet.

The 26-year-old model was donning a white crop top with the phrase "Nepo Baby." As Stephen Baldwin's daughter, Bieber is part of a family of actors and other influential figures. Thus, her recent move left internet users divided amid the ongoing nepotism debate around the Hollywood actors.

Several netizens even criticized Bieber, with one claiming that the Rhode founder's "Nepo Baby" T-shirt picture "gives...nothing." Twitter user @LouisPisano wrote:

"The Hailey Bieber nepo baby shirt picture gives nothing because she gives…nothing. She’s not personable enough to give this staged paparazzi shot for a viral moment any personality. She’s doesn’t act or sing. She gets in & out of cars in beige and black YSL & has a skincare line"

Internet users divided in their opinion as Hailey Bieber tries to give a bold statement on nepotism with her "Nepo Baby" T-shirt

As mentioned already, Hailey Bieber was panned by many netizens after her T-shirt with the "Nepo Baby" phrase made its way to the internet.

The model's family background was one reason why many disagreed with her decision to make a statement on the talks around nepotism. Other than targeting her for being a Baldwin, some Twitter users took cheapshots at Hailey due to her marriage to Justin Bieber.

nika / ginny & georgia spoilers @mrganarthur hailey bieber really embarrassed herself with that nepo baby shirt, this girl really gives nothing hailey bieber really embarrassed herself with that nepo baby shirt, this girl really gives nothing

arahia @sourselenas hailey bieber is a trophy wife, not a nepo baby hailey bieber is a trophy wife, not a nepo baby

Kendall ♡ @LAlovelovin Hailey Bieber wearing a nepo baby shirt when she's only known for being Justin's wife is wild Hailey Bieber wearing a nepo baby shirt when she's only known for being Justin's wife is wild 😂

Christin @hexprax Hailey Bieber isn’t even a nepo baby. Like her dad is only Stephen Baldwin Hailey Bieber isn’t even a nepo baby. Like her dad is only Stephen Baldwin

abbie🐝✨️ @DIVINEMINO didnt realise hailey bieber was a nepo baby thought she was just a nepo wife idk didnt realise hailey bieber was a nepo baby thought she was just a nepo wife idk

dee💕 @theswishgawd i had no idea Hailey Bieber was a nepo baby i had no idea Hailey Bieber was a nepo baby 😭

ꪑꫀꪶꪮᦔꪗ @Melaadyy Hailey Bieber going from being a nepo baby and nepo wife to losing “the title” (as they call it) bc she wore a shirt that said “nepo baby” on it, is kinda iconic. Nepotism went from having bad connotation to y’all making it sound like it’s an achievement to be considered that Hailey Bieber going from being a nepo baby and nepo wife to losing “the title” (as they call it) bc she wore a shirt that said “nepo baby” on it, is kinda iconic. Nepotism went from having bad connotation to y’all making it sound like it’s an achievement to be considered that 😭

vivian @blewmarine how is hailey bieber a nepo baby when her dad is stephen baldwin… i would call that overcoming adversity how is hailey bieber a nepo baby when her dad is stephen baldwin… i would call that overcoming adversity

♛ @F2FFLO the fact that we all collectively agree that hailey bieber is the weakest link of the nepo babies the fact that we all collectively agree that hailey bieber is the weakest link of the nepo babies😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

teenboyfeelings @teenboyfeelings hailey bieber is so annoying. girl you ain't the first person people think of when we say nepo baby so that shirt doesn't belong to you. hailey bieber is so annoying. girl you ain't the first person people think of when we say nepo baby so that shirt doesn't belong to you. 💀

bomiikazi.n @bomiikazi_n hailey bieber in that nepo baby tee - it’s laughable at best; i mean who thinks of hailey bieber when mentioning nepo babies hailey bieber in that nepo baby tee - it’s laughable at best; i mean who thinks of hailey bieber when mentioning nepo babies😭

However, Hailey Bieber also received much support from plenty of Twitter users who lauded her for owning the tag of "nepotism." Some even declared the criticism towards Bieber to be harsh or uncalled for.

mydadleftsoihavedepression303 @mydadleft303 Hailey Bieber so slayy for wearing a nepo baby shirt, it’s true !! Hailey Bieber so slayy for wearing a nepo baby shirt, it’s true !! https://t.co/cGOTaYoN8F

𝓥. 🤍 @victoriasighs while i agree that the nepo baby hailey bieber shirt was very meh, i feel like hailey could wake up and people will still yell at her. while i agree that the nepo baby hailey bieber shirt was very meh, i feel like hailey could wake up and people will still yell at her.

kaii is rebooting @kaiisline writing paragraphs on hailey bieber wearing a plain nepo baby shirt then in the same breath saying that she’s irrelevant and people don’t care is… something writing paragraphs on hailey bieber wearing a plain nepo baby shirt then in the same breath saying that she’s irrelevant and people don’t care is… something

new girl @bunnypilIed my take on the hailey bieber nepo baby situation is the despite the fact all of you hate it i literally can’t scroll mote than two minutes without seeing someone talking about it. she’s boring but the fact we’re all still talking about it is honestly the bit LMFAO my take on the hailey bieber nepo baby situation is the despite the fact all of you hate it i literally can’t scroll mote than two minutes without seeing someone talking about it. she’s boring but the fact we’re all still talking about it is honestly the bit LMFAO

Michelle Jungkook Bieber🍩JB7 is Coming Lift Me Up @MichelleCaissi1 like what do you U her to do seriously U don’t choose your parents & she admits her privilege from her maiden name & her married name but Hailey has worked since she was 16 years old earning her own coin twitter.com/hailsvsce/stat… Š @hailsvsce She said "And what about it!" She said "And what about it!" https://t.co/ZYBViCyD8c People are really pressed over Hailey Bieber Crop Top saying Nepo Babylike what do you U her to do seriously U don’t choose your parents & she admits her privilege from her maiden name & her married name but Hailey has worked since she was 16 years old earning her own coin People are really pressed over Hailey Bieber Crop Top saying Nepo Baby 😂 like what do you U her to do seriously U don’t choose your parents & she admits her privilege from her maiden name & her married name but Hailey has worked since she was 16 years old earning her own coin💰 twitter.com/hailsvsce/stat…

dabi’s pr manager @kaynatalie_ Everyone hating on hailey bieber is soooooo boring half of yall were the first to call her a nepo baby now she’s owning it couldnt careless if it was staged that makes it better Everyone hating on hailey bieber is soooooo boring half of yall were the first to call her a nepo baby now she’s owning it couldnt careless if it was staged that makes it better

mili @haiIeysvogue so hailey bieber TRIED to have a moment wearing the nepo baby tshirt and according to y'all she failed yet she's all y'all are talking about the last 48 hours so hailey bieber TRIED to have a moment wearing the nepo baby tshirt and according to y'all she failed yet she's all y'all are talking about the last 48 hours

LAUREN @LDehollogne I need to say it. Hailey Bieber’s nepobaby tshirt moment was iconic and now I’m a fan I need to say it. Hailey Bieber’s nepobaby tshirt moment was iconic and now I’m a fan

ꪑꫀꪶꪮᦔꪗ @Melaadyy Hailey Bieber wearing a white crop top that said “nepo baby” on it



the internet for the past three days: Hailey Bieber wearing a white crop top that said “nepo baby” on itthe internet for the past three days: https://t.co/ayuHghFCzt

Traeson Wells @Tra3son @PopCrave hailey bieber being called a nepo baby all her life constantly and then when she owns and acknowledges it everyone wants to bash her 🤯all the people want to do is take away all the hard work she’s done with nepotism ,hailey so sweet and just doing her and all she gets is hate🤦🏽‍♂️ @PopCrave hailey bieber being called a nepo baby all her life constantly and then when she owns and acknowledges it everyone wants to bash her 🤯all the people want to do is take away all the hard work she’s done with nepotism ,hailey so sweet and just doing her and all she gets is hate🤦🏽‍♂️

Besides the online support, Bieber's "Nepo Baby" tee got a nod from Gwyneth Paltrow. The Iron Man star commented on a recent Instagram post of InStyle magazine that shared Rhode founder's viral picture with the caption:

"#HaileyBieber is saying it with her whole chest."

Paltrow, who also hails from a family with popular ties to the entertainment industry, responded:

"I might need a few of these"

The Contagion actor's comment was in reference to the similar criticism she had to endure in the past due to nepotism discourse.

Hailey Bieber's statement on nepotism has the approval of Gwyneth Paltrow (Image via Instagram/instylemagazine)

Hailey Bieber is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and is married to global pop icon Justin Bieber. The 26-year-old model is also the niece of acclaimed actor Alec Baldwin, while her maternal grandfather is the Grammy-winning Brazilian musician Eumir Deodato.

