"I'm feeling strong and healthy": Hailey Bieber on life after transient stroke and surgery

Hailey Bieber recently reflected on her health post the transient stroke and PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale) closure surgery that took place in 2022. The 26-year-old shared an Instagram story on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, to remember and mark the crucial surgery she had last year. Hailey had reportedly suffered a transient ischemic attack (TIA) on March 10, 2022, while having breakfast with her husband Justin Bieber.

Following the TIA, which is also called a mini-stroke, the founder and creative director of rhode skin, was taken to the hospital. She was diagnosed with a Grade 5 PFO, which is considered the highest grade PFO or Patent Foramen Ovale possible. Hailey Bieber then underwent the PFO closure procedure, which went quite smoothly.

In her latest Instagram story, Hailey shared a photo of herself in the hospital. She expressed heartfelt gratitude to the doctors who helped her get through the diagnosis and the closure procedure. She also opened up about her current state of health and shared a link to information about the PFO and PFO closure procedure.

Hailey Bieber said that around the same time in 2022, she had a procedure done to close a hole in her heart, after she had a mini-stroke. She added that she was grateful that it was found and closed as she expressed gratitude towards her doctors. She added that one year later, she felt strong and healthy.

Hailey Bieber opened up about her life and health a year after mini-stroke and PFO closure surgery

A still of Hailey Bieber's latest Instagram story on her health post the PFO closure surgery (Image Via haileybieber/Instagram)

Previously, the model and media personality had shared a video on Instagram speaking about her health condition and what had happened in March 2022. In the video, Hailey Bieber said:

"The conclusion was that I had a blood clot that traveled into my heart and instead of — what typically happens if you have a small blood clot is that the heart will filter the blood clot to your lungs and your lungs will absorb it."

She noted that what happened to her was that her blood clot escaped through a flap, the hole in her heart, and traveled to her brain, which led to her suffering the TIA.

A year later, on the same day, Hailey Bieber posted a story on Instagram to mark the one-year anniversary of suffering TIA and getting diagnosed with PFO. In the story, she said that it had been a year to the diagnosis.

She noted that the since it was the year mark to a "life-changing event," she wanted to share all the information she had about PFO and also a list of resources where fans could donate.

In November 2022, the model also opened up in another Instagram story about her experience with a massive and immensely painful ovarian cyst. Bieber said in the story that she had a cyst on her ovary that was the size of an apple. She stated that while she didn't have endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), she did have an ovarian cyst a few times and noted, "it’s never fun."

Needless to say, Hailey went through a lot in the past year due to her physical health and mental health issues that she spoke about throughout the year. Despite the hardships, Hailey Bieber is currently in a much healthier and stronger state.

Poll : 0 votes