What is Patent Foramen Ovale? Hailey Bieber reflects on diagnosis a year after mini-stroke

American model Hailey Bieber marked one year since she suffered a mini-stroke due to a small hole in her heart called Patent Foramen Ovale.

The 26-year-old star released a video from last year that discussed her "life-changing event" on her Instagram stories on March 10.

Screenshot of Hailey Bieber's Instagram story.

"Can't believe it's been one year since I suffered a mini-stroke that led to my PFO diagnosis. Given that it's the one-year mark from such a life-changing event, I wanted to share all the information I've learned about PFO and share resources to donate."

As per Penn Medicine, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) is an opening between the heart's left and right atria (upper chambers). This opening exists for every individual before birth but typically closes shortly after birth. PFO is the name given to an opening that does not normally close after birth.

Blood flowing through the lungs is made possible by a foramen ovale. Since a baby's lungs are not used while developing during pregnancy, the opening has no impact on the unborn child.

The hole is intended to heal soon after delivery, but this isn't always the case. One in four individuals has a hole that never heals. It is referred to as a PFO if it does not shut. The cause of the PFO is unknown.

Hailey Bieber shared information about Patent Foramen Ovale after being diagnosed with it in 2022

Taking to her Instagram Story, Hailey Bieber shared information about Patent Foramen Ovale, stating that it affects "20% of all people" and is "the most congenital heart defect."

The post added, "60% of people who have a stroke without a known cause are likely to have a PFO."

Hailey Bieber endured cardiac surgery in early 2022 after experiencing signs resembling a stroke.

Bieber found she had a blood blockage that had made its way to her brain and triggered a transient ischemic attack after getting to a hospital in Palm Springs.

However, medical professionals were unable to determine how the blood clot got there.

Based on her diagnosis, the smallest gap between the left and right sides of her heart was between 12 and 13 millimeters in size and was rated as a level 5 PFO, the "highest rating" that could be given.

She then underwent a procedure on the doctor's advice. Speaking via People Magazine, she said that the procedure went "very smoothly" and that she was in the recovery process.

"The biggest thing I feel is I just feel really relieved that we were able to figure everything out, that we were able to get it closed, that I will be able to move on from this really scary situation and just live my life."

On a separate note, Hailey Bieber was recently involved in an online drama with Selena Gomez's fans over a resurfaced viral video on TikTok.

Poll : 0 votes