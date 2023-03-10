UP10TION’s Lee Hwan-hee exits Boys Planet due to health concerns

UP10TION’s Lee Hwan-hee recently announced that he will not be participating in Boys Planet any further due to his ailing health. On March 9, TOP Media, the agency of UP10TION made a press announcement stating that the idol of the popular K-pop group will not be continuing his journey in MNET’s sensational survival show due to worsening health.

The press statement assured fans that although Lee Hwan-hee is exiting the show due to health concerns, his health is currently bettering. The hiatus from the show is in order to undergo all the necessary medical assessments and to make a full recovery speedily.

🐧 @leedongyeolz top media released statement on hwanhee leaving boys planet. his condition currently improving and he still in treatment for full recovery but won't affect his daily life. top media released statement on hwanhee leaving boys planet. his condition currently improving and he still in treatment for full recovery but won't affect his daily life. 😭💔 https://t.co/kPWPepd61A

The statement read:

“Hello. This is TOP Media. UP10TION’s Hwan Hee is unable to participate in Mnet’s “Boys Planet” competition due to health problems and has dropped out of the program. While Hwan Hee’s health has improved greatly, he is undergoing various tests necessary for complete recovery and there is no interference in his daily life. We thank fans for supporting him up until now. Thank you.”

Mnet's show, Boys Planet, is a reality television program based on the competition between various K-pop idols. There were hundreds of people who applied to be on the program, but only 98 participants from a variety of walks of life were chosen.

The participants have to showcase their talents and outdo each other in all kinds of performances in order to survive and progress in this competitive reality program.

ʚïɞ @cixdeobi

gunwook really cares about hwanhee gunwook really cares about hwanhee 💔💔💔😭https://t.co/jQRx1tsAy1

“I met good friends and gained a ton of really happy memories”: UP10TION’s Lee Hwan-hee quits Boys Planet

UP10TION’s idol Lee Hwan-hee also wrote a heartwarming note addressed to his fans expressing his deepest regrets for exiting MNET's Boys Planet.

The letter opened with heartfelt gartitude to all viewers and fans who have shown their support for the idol throughout his journey. It continued to say that he really wished to showcase his best performances but could not do so due to health concerns.

The letter read:

“Hello, this is Lee Hwan Hee! For starters, thank you for sending so much support and anticipation. Although I really wanted to showcase a performance that repays that…I’ve unfortunately become unable to participate on “Boys Planet” due to health problems… If I can, I want to show even just a little bit of a good image, but I can’t help how upset I feel.”

Continuing, UP10TION’s 24-year-old idol revealed that although his health was no longer on the decline, the doctor’s diagnosis revealed that he had to rest and refrain from exerting himself too much:

“After receiving a doctor’s diagnosis that excessive activity was impossible at the moment, I decided to step down in case I inconvenience my friends on “Boys Planet” or anyone else. Through the “Boys Planet” broadcast, I met good friends and gained a ton of really happy memories and valuable experiences! Thank you so much!”

lex #seokryudan @subinbff @UP10TION experiences with happy memories! Thank you so much! I will continue to be Hwanhee who will not give up and work hard to show you the best in more places! Now that my health is improving day by day, I will greet you with bright Lee Hwan-hee not far away. @UP10TION experiences with happy memories! Thank you so much! I will continue to be Hwanhee who will not give up and work hard to show you the best in more places! Now that my health is improving day by day, I will greet you with bright Lee Hwan-hee not far away.

Concluding, Lee Hwan-hee promised to work hard and continue to please his fans by becoming the best version of himself.

The young idol is one of the two members of UP10TION who quit his participation from Boys Planet.

