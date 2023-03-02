“Keep quiet and move away”: Netizens defend PENTAGON’s Hui from comments about his participation on Boys Planet

Twitter and Nate’s Pann board are abuzz with Korean netizens criticizing PENTAGON’s Hui for participating in Boys Planet and international netizens defending him.

On March 1, an anonymous Korean netizen posted a blog with the title “Boys Planet Hui Was Attending His Award Shows During His Training Camp's Period, Are You Ok With This?” on Nate’s Pann board. The poster seemingly called out Hui for attending an awards ceremony as PENTAGON’s leader at a time when Boys Planet’s trainees were in training.

The post led to criticism of the popularity of PENTAGON’s Hui and how it was unfair to other trainees on the survival show. International fans began to defend the idol, mentioning the circumstances surrounding his participation in the show and criticizing the Boys Planet side of Twitter for being extremely toxic.

Puchki ^_^ Yanan @YananMyUltiBias People who are saying hui should just back to pentagon and promote with them instead of being in bp… Tell me how many of you actually give a damn when PTG have a comeback or even listen to their songs? If not then keep quiet and move away… People who are saying hui should just back to pentagon and promote with them instead of being in bp… Tell me how many of you actually give a damn when PTG have a comeback or even listen to their songs? If not then keep quiet and move away…

Fans defend PENTAGON’s Hui in response to comments criticizing the artist for participating in Mnet’s Boys Planet

A floodgate of comments taking PENTAGON’s Hui’s side took over Twitter on March 1, continuing until March 2. Pannchoa, a popular site that translates blog posts from Korean community forums, posted about K-netizens criticizing Hui for using his reputation as an already established K-pop idol and taking up a spot for another trainee on Mnet’s survival show, Boys Planet.

kel ᥫ᭡ @wooqiyeon and not to mention those mic flips and tricks



The way he removed his in-ear to slay that high note like he always does

At the time of writing, the post had 533 thumbs up and only 126 thumbs down. Comments under it were also majorly against the idea of the PENTAGON leader’s participation.

One netizen pointed out that he was still using an in-ear with his group’s name. Since the surviving participants on Boys Planet are dependent upon fan votes, some believed that he was manipulating the audience. Many have also age-shamed him, as he is 29 years old in international age.

K-netizens comments on the Pann Nate board (Image via Pannchoa)

Meanwhile, international fans went into defense mode after reading the post. Some asked others to reflect well on how popular PENTAGON really was by naming even five of their songs, while others mentioned that K-netizens seemed to change the narrative from a “nugu” group to a successful group based on his journey on the show.

A “nugu” group refers to a group that has below average popularity and is almost unknown to the majority of K-pop fans. “Nugu” is directly taken from the Korean word “nu-gu?” meaning “who?” implying that the subject is a nobody.

Fans also criticized others for age-shaming PENTAGON’s Hui. They mentioned how K-pop fans were once again okay with debuting a 14-year-old but did not want a 29-year-old adult to gain some extra popularity and debut.

They also called them out for targeting Hui because of his age, since there are other participants who are also part of currently active K-pop groups such as Ciipher, NINE.i, and UP10TION.

. @majngxng ‍ hui is getting whacked cuz while the trainees were in the bp dorms he was attending award shows with pentagon hui is getting whacked cuz while the trainees were in the bp dorms he was attending award shows with pentagon 😵‍💫 https://t.co/JgXACEGwvQ

tinyurl.com/y8sd3n9s Knets discuss Hui's participation on Boys Planet despite still being in Pentagon Knets discuss Hui's participation on Boys Planet despite still being in Pentagon tinyurl.com/y8sd3n9s https://t.co/VZfn6UFMWz people are talking about him stealing some others spot? well did you guys ever give him a spot? everyone will make noise whenever a cube artist tries to grow but tell me which pentagon song did you listen to? did you not listen to what he said in ep 1? twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… people are talking about him stealing some others spot? well did you guys ever give him a spot? everyone will make noise whenever a cube artist tries to grow but tell me which pentagon song did you listen to? did you not listen to what he said in ep 1? twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

tinyurl.com/y8sd3n9s Knets discuss Hui's participation on Boys Planet despite still being in Pentagon Knets discuss Hui's participation on Boys Planet despite still being in Pentagon tinyurl.com/y8sd3n9s https://t.co/VZfn6UFMWz all if them complaining about how he has been working as an idol for 7 years, up10tion debuted in 2015 a year before ptg 🧍🏻 now thats not unfair to yall? you guys are just afraid of how good he is lets bfr twitter.com/pannchoa/statu… all if them complaining about how he has been working as an idol for 7 years, up10tion debuted in 2015 a year before ptg 🧍🏻 now thats not unfair to yall? you guys are just afraid of how good he is lets bfr twitter.com/pannchoa/statu…

down bad for these 2 @popcornfox @pannchoa Imagine saying its too late for 02 and 03 for debut.... like what.... Is it a death sentence to turn 20? @pannchoa Imagine saying its too late for 02 and 03 for debut.... like what.... Is it a death sentence to turn 20?

잠깐 스탑 @smfzx him being pentagon’s leader is the whole point @pannchoa do people not realise part of the reason behind him participating in this show is to give pentagon more exposure through huihim being pentagon’s leader is the whole point @pannchoa do people not realise part of the reason behind him participating in this show is to give pentagon more exposure through hui 😐 him being pentagon’s leader is the whole point

CHACHI | 봄눈이 올까요 @chachanim525 this isnt the first time hui is in a survival show but bp twt is so toxic that i wish they could exclude him in the show just to protect this man I wanna support and vote for hui as much as i can but i cannot take the hate he's getting because of what mnet is doing to himthis isnt the first time hui is in a survival show but bp twt is so toxic that i wish they could exclude him in the show just to protect this man I wanna support and vote for hui as much as i can but i cannot take the hate he's getting because of what mnet is doing to him 😭 this isnt the first time hui is in a survival show but bp twt is so toxic that i wish they could exclude him in the show just to protect this man

Sasi Vbj @Sasiyuinerg @pannchoa I don't see any of them talking about keita, if it is said that ciipher is new group still debuted in 2020 different from ptg @pannchoa I don't see any of them talking about keita, if it is said that ciipher is new group still debuted in 2020 different from ptg

CUBE was bad at promoting and supporting their artist that's why Hui is there, he's doing the promotion on his OWN!! @pannchoa GIVE PENTAGON ATTENTIONS THEY DESERVE THEN!!!CUBE was bad at promoting and supporting their artist that's why Hui is there, he's doing the promotion on his OWN!! @pannchoa GIVE PENTAGON ATTENTIONS THEY DESERVE THEN!!!CUBE was bad at promoting and supporting their artist that's why Hui is there, he's doing the promotion on his OWN!!

We'll defend our boys till last moment. @pannchoa Long speak short, those hatreds had no idea what PENTAGON and UNIVERSE had been through past 6 years, so bring it on!We'll defend our boys till last moment. @pannchoa Long speak short, those hatreds had no idea what PENTAGON and UNIVERSE had been through past 6 years, so bring it on!We'll defend our boys till last moment.

🍡🧋 bubble @Brownsugarbubb1 . All of his haters just could saying nonsense Can i say without hui bp rating would not that high tho,mnet need him,netizen love drama. All of his haters just could saying nonsense Can i say without hui bp rating would not that high tho,mnet need him,netizen love drama 😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑😑. All of his haters just could saying nonsense

니니🐰 @1vinhoes This is literally the problem of bp stan twt rn lmao kicking hui out bcs of his age and kicking yujin out too bcs of his age so pick your struggle babes This is literally the problem of bp stan twt rn lmao kicking hui out bcs of his age and kicking yujin out too bcs of his age so pick your struggle babes https://t.co/3PdvIvyKCd

Meanwhile, PENTAGON’s Hui, who uses his real name Lee Heo-tak in the show, has kept his place in the top 9. His interactions with fellow trainees have also been appreciated by viewers. Many hope that the 29-year-old multi-talented artist gets a spot on the Boys Planet debut team.

Boys Planet airs every Thursday at 8:50 pm KST Mnet’s official YouTube channel.

