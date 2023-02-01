“Very obviously trying to create a drama”: Mnet “evil editing” Boys Planet teaser of PENTAGON’s Hui crying has fans furious

Music channel Mnet has once again come under fire for "evil editing" many trainees, including PENTAGON’s Hui, in the Boys Planet teaser released on January 27, 2023.

Boys Planet is an upcoming much-anticipated survival show set to arrive after its hit predecessor, Girls Planet 999. However, even before the show's premiere, a teaser video showcasing trainees butting heads and Hui crying has fans calling out the network for evil editing again.

"Evil editing" refers to heavy editing of a particular moment to showcase them as overly dramatic or controversial. It's a tactic to attract views and garner interest, but it’s not new to Mnet since fans have criticized the company for doing so multiple times in the past.

PENTAGON’s Hui crying, differences between K and G teams: Fans criticize Mnet again for evil editing Boys Planet

He has his MIC after the stage, and when he cries he has no mic and he sits at 1st place spot.

Also no way he can hear those trainees words, probably they didn't even said to him...

Don't fall for mnet Mnet's evil editing🤬 Hui isn't crying bcz of comments or judges.He has his MIC after the stage, and when he cries he has no mic and he sits at 1st place spot.Also no way he can hear those trainees words, probably they didn't even said to him...Don't fall for mnet Mnet's evil editing🤬 Hui isn't crying bcz of comments or judges.He has his MIC after the stage, and when he cries he has no mic and he sits at 1st place spot.Also no way he can hear those trainees words, probably they didn't even said to him... Don't fall for mnet🐍 https://t.co/9ygLOB4y1T

Mnet is not new to allegations of evil editing. From Fu Yaning exposing the editing on her Helicopter “diss” on Girls Planet 999 to YGX’s Yeojin revealing that her question to no:ze, aka Noze, was genuine and not how it appeared to come across as sarcastic on Street Woman Fighter, Mnet has been guilty of practicing evil editing before. For this reason, its newest show, Boys Planet, has already stepped into trouble even before its premiere.

While there are multiple things concerning the issue that netizens have called the company out for, one was the thumbnail on the January 27 teaser. It was a picture of PENTAGON’s Hui crying with the caption:

“'I'm not as cool as you think... ' Unpredictable! K Group vs G Group Pride Showdown”

Using Hui’s crying face was considered clickbait in both the teaser thumbnail and video. Hui debuted in 2016 with PENTAGON but has been performing on stage since his pre-debut days. As a result, his participation as a trainee was shocking for many as he has already proven his talent on bigger platforms. However, the teaser featured harsh comments from the judges right after he performed BLACKPINK’s Shut Down.

Soon after the criticism, Hui was seen bawling his eyes out. Netizens believe that the harsh comments were directed towards someone else since few people noticed that the PENTAGON member was sitting at the No. 1 position in the rank-wise seating arrangement area of Boys Planet. They claim that Mnet had resorted to “evil editing” once again to attract views.

Take a look at how netizens reacted to the teaser below:

He got the top spot @taeksite That's just mnet evil editing agenda for the viewsHe got the top spot @taeksite That's just mnet evil editing agenda for the viewsHe got the top spot https://t.co/9hzqM9MnQX

This is just MNET evil editing amaya @taeksite i fucking cant hui said he came there because he wants to hear that he's good and doing well but they're saying it was a bit weak and he fucking cried i fucking cant hui said he came there because he wants to hear that he's good and doing well but they're saying it was a bit weak and he fucking cried 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/rH17WEJuCg You can’t tell me that I was the only one that noticed that the moment he’s crying he’s already on his seat and this is probably emotional happy tears because he might be #1 of all of themThis is just MNET evil editing twitter.com/taeksite/statu… You can’t tell me that I was the only one that noticed that the moment he’s crying he’s already on his seat and this is probably emotional happy tears because he might be #1 of all of them This is just MNET evil editing twitter.com/taeksite/statu… https://t.co/kbMSffizh9

THE BOOSEOKSOON COMEBACK IS HAPPENING @weeb_kpop @Koreaboo I'm going crazy. like i understand, you want the drama, but mnet is always going overboard with evil editing. they are literally picking favorites and making the others look bad. all of them should have a fair chance to debut @Koreaboo I'm going crazy. like i understand, you want the drama, but mnet is always going overboard with evil editing. they are literally picking favorites and making the others look bad. all of them should have a fair chance to debut

Meanwhile, it wasn’t just Hui who netizens claimed was "evil edited." The teaser started with a voiceover where K Group (Korean group) and G Group (Global group) members seemed to get along with each other initially, but were later seen at each other’s throat.

Netizens called the build-up dramatic and mentioned that it was part of the network channel’s signature evil editing style.

Highly-anticipated Boys Planet to premiere on February 2

Boys Planet, the male version of Girls Planet 999, has managed to garner a lot of attention, thanks to the hilariously chaotic introduction videos as well as the lineup of participants.

K-pop fans have seen some of the participants in the show try to succeed as idol groups in the past. These include TO1’s Woonggi and Jerome, Ciipher’s Keita, NINE.i’s Seowon and Jiho, Haruto from the survival show LOUD, and PENTAGON’s Hui, among others.

The teaser video with Hui’s crying face as the thumbnail already boasts 1.1 million views, reflecting the curiosity of K-pop fans across the world. It will remain to be seen how the experienced and new participants fare before finally debuting, when Boys Planet releases on February 2, 2023.

