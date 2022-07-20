“Street Woman Fighter was scarier”: Kang Daniel criticized for making sexist remarks against female contestants of the show

Kang Daniel has landed himself in trouble with contestants of Street Woman Fighter and female fans across the world.

Fans asked him the difference between hosting the male and female versions of Street Fighter and Kang Daniel’s response left a bitter taste in their mouths, especially female fans. Fans began to dub his comments as sexist and misogynist.

“And to be honest, it was so comfortable because they were all men. I’m happy. Because my energy doesn’t get sucked out of me. I was very scared in the beginning actually. But Street Woman Fighter was scarier and I like [what I’m doing] now more.”

The words “energy sucker” didn’t sit well with female fans who felt this was a passive-aggressive way to undermine women and their achievements.

When fans tried to educate Kang Daniel on his sexist remarks, the Yellow hitmaker got offended and tried to defend himself by stating that such people get offended over trivial matters.

“They’re noonas who do their eyeliner and makeup fiercely too. [pause between messages] What do you mean I’m being sexist? I’m at a loss for words… I’ll just skip through it. Blocking them beep boop. Wheee goodbye. Such people would be the ones who get angry when they attend stand-up comedy shows. Just live comfortably. Life is already too hard.”

However, fans remained critical of the idol's words and behavior and his unwillingness to learn.

Kang Daniel renders an unconditional apology for his alleged sexist remarks against Street Woman Fighter contestants

On July 20, Kang Daniel took to his official Instagram to render an unconditional apology for his alleged sexist remarks against the contestants of the upcoming Mnet show Street Woman Fighter.

The talented idol came under fire for remarks he wrote while stating his feelings about hosting Mnet’s Street Woman Fighter in a private message to fans that many took as being sexist.

Kang Daniel stated in his apology that he unintentionally mischaracterized his feelings towards Street Woman Fighter.

The Antidote singer typed his apology in the caption as the screen was painted black to show his remorse towards the untoward incident.

He explained that he was nervous and stressed about hosting the show and over-exaggerated his feelings and created unnecessary misunderstandings.

Kang Daniel further apologized for trying to de-escalate the situation in an ungraceful manner and hurt women and fans in the process. He shared that he feels more comfortable with the male participants since he knew most of them from his street dancing days.

He promised to be more careful with his words and demeanor going forward.

Kang Daniel’s fandom defended the star stating that it is human to make mistakes and as long as he is truly apologetic about his actions, he should be forgiven for his past actions.

Certain fans of the Antidote crooner pointed out that Street Woman Fighter contestants made similar comments during their season and shared a screenshot from the first episode to put their point across.

Most supporters of the idol believe his comments were taken out of context and he is misunderstood by the larger audience.

For those unversed, Street Woman Fighter was a South Korean dance survival program that premiered on Mnet on August 24, 2021, and aired every Tuesday at 10:20 pm KST (6:50 pm IST).

It revolved around eight female dance crews fighting for the position of Korea's best female dance crew to represent K-Dance.

Kang Daniel confirmed to host Mnet’s Street Man Fighter

Following the stupeduous success of Street Woman Fighter, Mnet will be launching a male version titled Street Man Fighter, where the Parade singer will return as the MC.

His fantastic communication skills and in-depth knowledge of b-boying (a form of dance) makes him the ideal host.

Kang Daniel is an accomplished singer, performer and entrepreneur and has successfully taken the baton of hosting as well. The Parade crooner was chosen to continue his role as the MC of the male spin-off, Street Man Fighter, after his impressive stint as the MC for Street Woman Fighter.

Street Man Fighter features eight all-male dance crews, including 1MILLION, We Dem Boyz (WDBZ), Eo-Ddae, Bank Two Brothers (BⅡB), Prime Kingz, YGX, and Just Jerk.

They will be joined by project dance crew Mbitious, which was formed on the Street Man Fighter prequel program Be Mbitious and includes idol crew members Lee Ho-won (Hoya) and Roh Tae-hyun.

Street Man Fighter will premiere on August 16 at 10:20 pm KST (6:50 pm IST).

