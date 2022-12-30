PENTAGON, Ciipher, LOUD and more: Boys Planet contestants include known faces

On December 30 KST, Mnet released the first look at the Boys Planet contestants on their social media. The highly anticipated debut survival show is the male equivalent of the popular Girls Planet 999 (which created Kep1er).

Titled Here I Am, Mnet posted a performance video introducing the many faces that have joined the show for another chance to make it big in K-pop land.

However, not every face was new. People recognized a few faces instantly, but were most surprised to find PENTAGON’s Hui, who is an established singer and songwriter, amongst the trainees.

The survival show includes new trainees, fourth generation idols, and even third-generation idols. Reception for the show was mixed, but there exists numerous online chatter about the Boys Planet contestants on the internet.

On December 30 KST, Mnet released a performance video introducing the world to the Boys Planet contestants. The participants performed Here I Am, the show’s theme song, written by PAPERMAKEr. Street Man Fighter’s dance crew 1MILLION’s leader, Baek Gu-young, created the choreography. Baek will also feature in the show as a Dance Master.

Some of the contestants who were revealed had already debuted prior to the show or had taken part in other survival shows. These include M.O.N.T Arena and FM Champ’s Jay Chang, TO1’s Woonggi and Jerome, Ciipher’s Keita, and NINE.i’s Seowon and Jiho.

It also included trainees who the audience had seen before: Lee Ye-dam and Haruto from LOUD and Iinuma Anthonny from Produce 101 Japan Season 2.

Is this Ciipher's Keita?? From YGTB to Boys Planet 999 huhu give this man a break he went through a lot.

zig @to1verse kyu•chels @trsritmolfm_



Oh wow, one of the contestant of Boys Planet named Oh Sungmin role model is Junkyu I'm so proud of my boy!! oh seongmin (former member of boy group to1 under the stage name jerome) is much like his role model, junkyu!! he's literally the cutest and has a lot of aegyo, and is so so talented! please do support him on boys planet

Alongside them, two idols from the veteran group UP10TION have also participated as Boys Planet contestants. K-pop fans were surprised to see Xiao and Hwanhee be a part of the survival show. The duo appears to be the most experienced participants on the show, having debuted in 2015.

hwanxiao you are on my payers

#BoysPlanet #boysplanet999 #hwanhee #xiao #up10tion

my up10tion boys when from performing POP MASTERPIECES to bad edm songs with 3 dollar outfits hwanxiao you are on my payers #BoysPlanet #boysplanet999 #hwanhee #xiao #up10tion

boys planet trainee aren't ready for Hwanhee and xiao of UP10TION🤣🤣

However, the idol who surprised the fandom with his participation is PENTAGON’s leader, Hui. When reports of the singer-songwriter joining the show were revealed, many hoped that the PENTAGON member would feature as a judge.

The 29-year-old has established himself as a writer and producer, with one of his most well-known works being WANNA ONE's Energetic.

do y'all understand the level of embarrassment 14 year old kids are gonna have to go through if this man walks into boys planet 999? hui is one of the best idols in the entire industry. cube wtf just promote pentagon

literally you're telling me hui went from being a produce 101 song producer TWICE and being on wanna one's show as THEIR DEBUT SONG producer to a CONTESTANT ON BOYS PLANET???

hui joining boys planet doesn't make sense he's supposed to be a judge or whatever

what is hui doing as a contestant on boys planet he should be a mentor instead

Hui, aka Lee Hoe-taek, is also called an “all-rounder idol” for his versatility. He participated in Mnet’s Road to Kingdom, a dance competition show among idol groups in 2020 with PENTAGON and showcased his incredible talent. Hence, many believed that his skills were on par to be a judge, rather than be one of the Boys Planet contestants.

Meanwhile, the center position, a key position in K-pop dances, was given to Sung Han-bin, a STUDIO GL1DE trainee.

With the Boys Planet contestants' names and faces out, enthusiasm definitely runs high in the K-pop fandom. One slight change from Girls Planet 999 is that the contestants are only divided in “K” for Korean and “G” for Global, rather than dividing them country-wise, which previously led to a controversy.

Boys Planet will premiere on February 2, 2023 at 8 PM KST.

