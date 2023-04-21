Hailey Rhode Bieber and 4 other celebs who have openly spoken about mental health

In a recent Instagram story, 26-year-old model Hailey Rhode Bieber spoke up about her mental health struggles. She didn't explicitly mention why she has been feeling mentally and emotionally fragile, but it would be safe to assume that the harassment she has received because of the recent TikTok drama has taken a toll on her mental health.

Hailey is not the first celebrity to speak up about mental health. Over the last few years, more and more celebrities have shared personal stories about their mental health struggles.

Dwayne Johnson, Demi Lovato, and three other celebrities who have courageously shared their mental health struggles with the world

1) Hailey Rhode Bieber

Ever since Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey just six months after his final breakup with Selena, fans on both sides have been battling it out online. They have been dissecting Hailey and Selena's social media posts to find any small morsel to feed the flames of the TikTok drama that has been all over the headlines ever since the beginning of 2023.

Hailey opened up on social media about how she has been struggling mentally and emotionally as a result. Selena Gomez, in an act of solidarity, asked fans to stop bullying and threatening Hailey.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Given that the drama refuses to die despite efforts from both celebrities, it will be difficult to say when fans will finally call it quits. Hailey's Instagram story is a reminder to one and all that even celebrities are vulnerable and that hateful comments and messages can leave a lasting impact.

2) Dwayne Johnson

American actor and former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson is known as one of the nicest celebrities in the industry. The actor has publicly spoken out about struggling with depression after experiencing a career setback in his early 20s.

The time his mother attempted to commit suicide in front of him also left a deep impact on the actor. Although he felt very lonely, he realized that communicating could be a big help. He also believes that asking for help is a superpower instead of a weakness.

3) Emma Stone

The popular actor is known for her work in Birdman, La La Land, and Easy A, among others. In 2017, she was even named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine. Emma Stone has been very open about her mental health and her struggles with anxiety and panic attacks.

Emma's anxiety started when she was a child, and she has shared that she found help in therapy. Even as an adult, the actor continues to use tools and resources to manage her anxiety. She has mentioned on multiple occasions that her struggles with anxiety have aided her acting career and that she often channels her intense feelings into the characters she plays onscreen.

4) Chris Evans

Known worldwide for his portrayal of Captain America, Chris Evans is now a household name thanks to the success of the MCU. In the past, Evans has spoken about how he suffers from anxiety. Even at the start of his journey with the MCU, he was apprehensive about how the role would permanently alter his life.

However, the actor revealed that his fame has helped his anxiety because it has forced him to confront his fears. There are still times when the pain, sadness, and fear resurface, but the actor tries to distance himself from distressing thoughts as much as possible.

5) Demi Lovato

The 30-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress has been very open about her struggles with mental health. After years of struggling with bulimia, self harm, and drug addiction, Demi Lovato was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011.

After treatment and working with doctors, she has been able to work through her mental illness and maintain a healthy mind. Not only has she shared her own personal experiences with fans, but she has also actively raised awareness about mental health in recent years.

It is encouraging to see celebrities publicly acknowledging their struggles because it helps shed social stigma around mental health issues. Hearing these five celebrities talk about their mental health will encourage fans who are dealing with similar issues to seek the professional help they need to lead a happier life.

