Marvel fans celebrate surprise double cameo in Ghosted: “Thought we're only gonna get Seb”

If you are a Marvel fan, there is a good possibility that Apple TV's latest entry, Ghosted, will have some exciting surprises for you. Led by Captain America star Chris Evans, this action-adventure film did not stop at Steve Rogers playing the lead role.

It also brought in his best pals, Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson. Yes, the film stars both Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in cameo appearances, making it quite a fun addition for Marvel fans across the globe.

Led by the pair of Evans and Blonde star Ana de Armas, this new Apple TV+ film follows a simple guy falling in love with a girl, only to find out that she is a secret agent, drawing both of them into an international adventure that does not pull any punches.

The official synopsis reads as:

"Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie, but then makes the shocking discovery that she's a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world."

While a Dexter Fletcher-directed film with two of the top actors in Hollywood was intriguing enough for fans, they also managed to drop the Marvel reference with Mackie and Stan appearing in a short sequence, hinting at the friendship between Rogers, Bucky, and Sam. While some fans did expect Stan, Mackie was an out-of-the-blue addition, making it extremely fun for Marvel fans.

rinnn / eve @winterbarnestan I genuinely thought we're only gonna get Seb cameo in Ghosted but NO WE GOT ANTHONY MACKIE TOO. This is my victory everyone. The only tweets you'll be seeing today is all about this I genuinely thought we're only gonna get Seb cameo in Ghosted but NO WE GOT ANTHONY MACKIE TOO. This is my victory everyone. The only tweets you'll be seeing today is all about this

"If this isn't love then idk what it is": Marvel fans react to Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan making cameo appearances in Ghosted

It is quite clear that it does not take much to please a Marvel fan. A simple guest appearance(s) was enough to spark an internet-wide discussion about two Marvel stars appearing in the film of their former Marvel co-star.

Most fans praised the cameos and went on in length about this surprise. Check out some of these tweets below:

winx GHOSTED SPOILERS @brooklyndogtags can't believe bro flew to atlanta in the middle of his work things just to shoot one single cameo for chris, if this isn't love then idk what it is can't believe bro flew to atlanta in the middle of his work things just to shoot one single cameo for chris, if this isn't love then idk what it is

faz @buckyssteven SAMBUCKY CAMEO IN GHOSTED YOURE KIDDING ME SAMBUCKY CAMEO IN GHOSTED YOURE KIDDING ME https://t.co/UROt4JoNC3

ellie (taylor’s version) @YouMeAtEllie_ Seb and Anthony look so good in Ghosted oh my god I can’t believe they have a cameo in it eeee! Seb and Anthony look so good in Ghosted oh my god I can’t believe they have a cameo in it eeee!

Liv (lance hunter lover) THE MARVELS HURRY UP 🥳 @livsterhiggster STOP SEBASTIAN STANS CAMEO IN GHOSTED IS EVERYTHING STOP SEBASTIAN STANS CAMEO IN GHOSTED IS EVERYTHING

cris @peetvmellark after seeing anthony and sebastian's cameo in ghosted. sambucky still has an insane grip over me and they're not even sambucky. my mood wentafter seeing anthony and sebastian's cameo in ghosted. sambucky still has an insane grip over me and they're not even sambucky. my mood went 📈📈📈 after seeing anthony and sebastian's cameo in ghosted. sambucky still has an insane grip over me and they're not even sambucky. https://t.co/vuBlJ6T0IO

🏳️‍⚧️Terf Eating Wokerati Tony♿️ @tonyvtree #GhostedSpoilers I just went looking for the Ghosted cameo spoilers because I HAD to know if it was the one we wanted, and now I'm crying into my 2nd cup of tea of the morning because MY BABIES I just went looking for the Ghosted cameo spoilers because I HAD to know if it was the one we wanted, and now I'm crying into my 2nd cup of tea of the morning because MY BABIES 😭 #GhostedSpoilers https://t.co/DkyZkGW8O3

While the majority of netizens were rejoicing at this surprise addition, some did not feel that it was a necessary addition. Several came forward to talk about how the cameo was forced into the film to please Marvel fans and had no real purpose other than being a spectacle. One even claimed that it was a "lazy" move from the makers.

jai ‎⩔ CAP 4 ERA @wilsonscap sambucky cameo is ghosted YOURE KIDDING. sambucky cameo is ghosted YOURE KIDDING.

Ghosted was released on April 21, 2023, on Apple TV+. The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers, from a story by Reese and Wernick. It was produced by Apple Studios and Skydance Media.

Though the initial reception of Ghosted has not been great, it may snowball into popularity because of its star power. Ghosted is now streaming on Apple TV+.

