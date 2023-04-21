Marvel fans celebrate surprise double cameo in Ghosted: “Thought we're only gonna get Seb”

If you are a Marvel fan, there is a good possibility that Apple TV's latest entry, Ghosted, will have some exciting surprises for you. Led by Captain America star Chris Evans, this action-adventure film did not stop at Steve Rogers playing the lead role.
It also brought in his best pals, Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson. Yes, the film stars both Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie in cameo appearances, making it quite a fun addition for Marvel fans across the globe.
Led by the pair of Evans and Blonde star Ana de Armas, this new Apple TV+ film follows a simple guy falling in love with a girl, only to find out that she is a secret agent, drawing both of them into an international adventure that does not pull any punches.
The official synopsis reads as:
"Cole falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie, but then makes the shocking discovery that she's a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world."
While a Dexter Fletcher-directed film with two of the top actors in Hollywood was intriguing enough for fans, they also managed to drop the Marvel reference with Mackie and Stan appearing in a short sequence, hinting at the friendship between Rogers, Bucky, and Sam. While some fans did expect Stan, Mackie was an out-of-the-blue addition, making it extremely fun for Marvel fans.
"If this isn't love then idk what it is": Marvel fans react to Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan making cameo appearances in Ghosted
It is quite clear that it does not take much to please a Marvel fan. A simple guest appearance(s) was enough to spark an internet-wide discussion about two Marvel stars appearing in the film of their former Marvel co-star.
Most fans praised the cameos and went on in length about this surprise. Check out some of these tweets below:
While the majority of netizens were rejoicing at this surprise addition, some did not feel that it was a necessary addition. Several came forward to talk about how the cameo was forced into the film to please Marvel fans and had no real purpose other than being a spectacle. One even claimed that it was a "lazy" move from the makers.
Ghosted was released on April 21, 2023, on Apple TV+. The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers, from a story by Reese and Wernick. It was produced by Apple Studios and Skydance Media.
Though the initial reception of Ghosted has not been great, it may snowball into popularity because of its star power. Ghosted is now streaming on Apple TV+.