Ghosted on Apple TV+: Cast list and characters explored

Apple TV+'s highly anticipated quirky rom-com, Ghosted, will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, April 21, 2023. The movie centers around a man who falls madly in love with a mysterious young woman who's later revealed to be a secret agent, turning his life into absolute chaos.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, according to Apple TV's YouTube channel:

''Salt-of-the-earth Cole (Evans) falls head over heels for enigmatic Sadie (de Armas)—but then makes the shocking discovery that she’s a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, Cole and Sadie are swept away on an international adventure to save the world.''

The movie features Ana de Armas and Chris Evans in the lead roles, along with many others portraying key supporting characters. The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher.

Apple TV+'s Ghosted cast list: Ana de Armas and others to star in new action romantic comedy

1) Ana de Armas as Sadie Rhodes

Ana de Armas dons the role of Sadie Rhodes in Apple TV+'s Ghosted. Sadie Rhodes is a deeply fascinating and enigmatic woman who turns out to be a secret agent later.

Ana de Armas looks brilliant in the trailer, perfectly capturing her character's raw charisma and mysterious aura with stunning ease. It'll be interesting to see how her character will unravel in the movie. Apart from Ghosted, Ana de Armas is widely known for her performances in Blonde, War Dogs, and Una rosa de Francia, to name a few.

2) Chris Evans as Cole Turner

Chris Evans stars as Cole Turner in the new romantic comedy flick. Cole is hopelessly infatuated with Sadie, but his life takes a shocking turn after he finds out that she's a secret agent. His love for Sadie forms the emotional core of the film.

Chris Evans looks in terrific form in the trailer, perfectly portraying his character's charm and sense of humor with remarkable ease. Viewers can look forward to a charming performance from him. Over the years, Evans has appeared in several iconic MCU flicks, Knives Out, The Gray Man, and Defending Jacob, among many more.

3) Adrien Brody as Leveque

Adrien Brody essays the character of Leveque in Ghosted. Leveque is a villain who plays a key role in Sadie and Cole's lives. Apart from that, not many other details regarding his character are known at this point.

Viewers will be familiar with Adrien Brody's performances in The Pianist, The Darjeeling Limited, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and many more. He also had a cameo in Succession season 3.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Ghosted also features several other actors portraying significant supporting/minor roles:

Tate Donovan as Dad

Mike Moh as Wagner

Tim Blake Nelson as Borislov

Marwan Kenzari as Marco

Amy Sedaris as Mom

The official trailer for Ghosted offers a glimpse of the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the new movie. Overall, it maintains a fun and charming tone while blending elements of action and romance.

Don't forget to watch Ghosted on Apple TV+ on Friday, April 21, 2023.

