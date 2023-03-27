Succession season 3 recap: What you need to know ahead of season 4 premiere

There is hardly a bigger event than the return of Succession on Sunday, March 26, which will also mark the beginning of the popular dark comedy series' end.

In essence, Succession could be considered HBO's most critically acclaimed show in a long time, having won the hearts of critics and fans alike. Sadly, this is the last time Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his children Roman (Kieran Culkin), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Shiv (Sarah Snook) will have a tug of war.

The final season will answer many important questions after the third season ended in probably the biggest cliffhanger in the history of the show. Like the third installment, the fourth should also pick up right after the conclusion of the third one.

Many important events happened in Succession season 3, but there are some which are absolutely crucial to remember ahead of the final season's premiere.

All you need to remember ahead of Succession season 4 premiere

The big split

The third season saw Kendall return to his obsessive best by trying to go head-to-head with his father. The rivalry began in full flow when the former accused the company of covering up incidents of s*xual misconduct, creating a massive scandal. This also put everyone in a position where they had to pick sides.

With Logan dividing his children and board members into teams and giving the interim CEO position to Gerri, the entire third season saw a war and numerous conflicting loyalties, especially with Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun).

The sabotage and the gift

Succession season 3 saw some of the most enthralling action from Kendall, who went on to sabotage Shiv on a big day for the company by playing Nirvana's R*pe Me on the speaker.

These gimmicks, along with recurring allegations from the former and others on the media circuit, led to shareholders like Josh Aaronson (Adrien Brody) contemplating backing out.

The allegations also led to the FBI raiding the media mogul's business, resulting in more negative confidence. Logan finally decided to buy Kendall's part for $2 billion. This came on the day of his birthday when Logan sent a card that read:

"cash out and f*ck off"

This phase of the show also saw rising tension between Shiv and Tom, with the latter ultimately becoming the trump card in the entire proceedings.

The big finale with a big twist

Succession season 3 arguably had the strongest finale of the show, with Kendall's incident in the pool paving the way for an emotional and twisted showdown. After a near-death experience, he was back in the finale looking much more like himself. On the other hand, Logan took Roman with him to meet Matsson, who offered to buy out the company.

Roman reached out to Shiv about the latest developments and they both reached out to Kendall, who finally admitted to his manslaughter incident. They finally came up with a plan to get a supermajority and overthrow their power by using their mother. However, after Shiv informed Tom, the latter asked Greg to join him in making a deal with the devil.

This ultimately resulted in Tom betraying the siblings from Logan and the latter managing to throw his three children out of the picture. This concluded Succession season 3, leaving almost too much for the new season to continue.

Succession season 4 episode 1 will premiere on March 26, 2023.

