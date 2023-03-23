"I felt it in my bones": Brian Cox reveals he knew Succession would end with season 4

Actor Brian Cox recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein he spoke about his acclaimed show, Succession season 4, and his character Logan Roy, among other things.

He revealed during the interview that he knew the series would wrap up with the fourth season before the official announcement. He said:

''I knew it was gonna be the last season. I mean, I kind of felt it in my bones. And I thought it was a good thing.''

Brian Cox plays the lead role of Logan Roy, the owner of a huge media conglomerate, in HBO's Succession. The highly anticipated fourth and final season of the show will premiere on HBO on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Succession star Brian Cox opens up on highly anticipated final season, and more

Brian Cox told Jimmy Fallon that the creator of Succession, Jesse Armstrong, ''hinted'' to him that the show was going to conclude with the fourth season but didn't explicitly mention it.

He also praised the creator, saying:

''He (Jesse Armstrong) won't let something go past its sell-by date. He knows that television isn't infinite; for him, it's finite. And each season tops the last season. And there's only so much that you can do in topping the seasons. So this season is the topper of all seasons.''

During the interview, Jimmy Fallon showed Cox a photo of Brian Cox featuring alongside the rest of Succession's cast. Fallon asked him if any one of his onscreen kids ''deserve anything'' to which Cox jokingly replied saying ''no.''

Brian Cox has received massive critical acclaim for his performance throughout the three seasons of the show. He perfectly captures the shrewd and cunning nature of his character with stunning ease and defines the show's tone with his performance.

Apart from the acclaimed HBO series, Brian Cox has been a part of several acclaimed TV shows and movies over the years like 25th Hour, The Slap, Braveheart, and many more.

In brief, about Succession plot and cast

Succession is a dark comedy series that explores the life of Logan Roy, the owner of a huge media conglomerate, and his family. The central conflict that defines the story is the tussle between Roy and his children who are fighting for power in the company.

Here's a brief description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Although he has no plans to step aside as the head of Waystar Royco, the international media conglomerate controlled by his family, aging patriarch Logan Roy is contemplating what the future holds. He has lingered in the limelight longer than even he thought he would, and now family members want to run the company as they see fit.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Despite a best-laid succession plan, tempers flare over Logan's intentions. Kendall Roy, Logan's eldest son from his second marriage and a division president at the firm, is the heir apparent. As Kendall attempts to solidify his eventual takeover, he and the three other Roy children face a difficult choice as company control and family loyalties collide.''

Apart from Brian Cox, the cast includes Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and many others playing pivotal supporting characters.

Don't miss the new season of Succession season 4 on HBO on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

