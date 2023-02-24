Succession to conclude with season 4 on HBO

The popular HBO drama series Succession will conclude after four seasons. The last season will premiere soon this year on March 26, 2023.

Succession was extremely popular among fans, and even bagged Emmys and Golden Globe awards in 2020 and 2022.

The show stars Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy, Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch, Brian Cox as Logan Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon, Natalie Gold as Rava Roy, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Sarah Snook as Siobhan "Shiv" Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Rob Yang as Lawrence Yee, Dagmara Domińczyk as Karolina Novotney and many others.

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong reveals he knew the show had to end soon

Succession managed to become the pride of HBO after Game of Thrones went off the air. Its creator, Jesse Armstrong, revealed in an interview with the New Yorker that he had been skeptical about its future for a long time and always wondered how many seasons they would even run.

He said:

"there’s a promise in the title of Succession. I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From season two, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?"

While writing the show's fourth season, the team wondered if this was the end of the line or if they would continue their legacy after the season concluded. They even speculated about going on for several years, where the show would eventually mature into something else.

He said:

"I got together with a few of my fellow writers before we started the writing of season four, in about November, December, 2021, and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?’ And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons"

He continued,

"Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference."

Representatives for HBO have not commented on this reveal. Jesse Armstrong said he and his team have been filled with conflicting emotions during this period. They were grateful to the crew and cast of the show for their wonderful work and continued support.

Succession will most likely not get a spinoff.

