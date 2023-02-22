The much-anticipated The Walking Dead Universe spinoff revolving around Rick Grimes and Michonne, portrayed by Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, respectively, began production last week in New Jersey.

Scott Gimple will serve as its showrunner and executive producer, alongside Gurira, Lincoln, Denise Huth, and Brian Bockrath.

The six-episode limited series will film over the next several months and will air in 2024.

Gimple previously shed light on the spinoff by saying:

"It is a romantic saga of the dangerous road to each other, and the road they must find with each other, cornered by a new civilization and hordes of the dead."

AMC released behind-the-scenes photos from the set of The Walking Dead Universe spinoff

Fans of the franchise were left excited after AMC released two behind-the-scenes photos from the set of The Walking Dead Universe spinoff, starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira.

One of them featured two characters holding hands, whereas the other had two director's chairs, with "Rick" and "Michonne" written on them.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"The series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead... And ultimately, a war against the living."

It continues:

"Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive -- or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?"

Rick and Michonne's story so far

Rick Grimes and Michonne fell in love in season 6 of The Walking Dead. Before that, both characters endured their own share of horrendous tragedies throughout the apocalypse.

Rick was in a coma when the infestation began in season 1. Soon after reuniting with his family, he lost his wife Lori, and best friend Shane.

Michonne's family, which included her baby boy, brother, and boyfriend, fell victim to the apocalypse.

While Rick was the main character from the very start of the series, Michonne was introduced in season 2. Her first scene saw her saving Andera from a couple of walkers.

Rick and Michonne met unexpectedly for the first time in season 3 when Rick's group was taking shelter in the prison. Even though both didn't start off on good terms, with time, they came closer and began trusting each other. In season 6, their friendship turned to love, and for the first time since the inception of the apocalypse, both of them were shown to be in a relationship.

Both fought together, protecting their loved ones. They eventually got married but later in the show, got split apart by Rick’s supposed death. We then discovered in the final season that Rick was saved.

Michonne also found evidence of Rick still alive and decided to go alone on a journey to find him. The upcoming show will take this story ahead and promises to reunite the lovers.

