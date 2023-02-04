Mayfair Witches renewed for Season 2 at AMC

AMC has decided to renew Mayfair Witches for season two after the success of the 2023 series. Season 1 has seen five episodes so far, with three more left to go.

The show is based on the novel trilogy 'Lives of the Mayfair Witches' by Anne Rice, which was published in 1990, 1993, and 1994. Created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, the show's cast is led by Alexandra Daddario, Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, and Harry Hamlin.

Mayfair Witches follows Rowan Fielding, a neurosurgeon who belongs to a long line of ancestry of witches. Her family originated in the 17th century and she is the 13th witch of the historic family. She had no clue about the origins of her bloodline until later in her life, when she discovers the truth about the Mayfairs and a terrible curse that has haunted her family for years.

Production of Mayfair Witches Season 2 will begin later this year

The supernatural thriller drama series has been AMC's most viewed season ever on AMC+ over its first 30 days. The show opened to a solid .11 rating in adults 18-49 on linear for its Jan. 8 premiere. It has even managed to surpass AMC's Interview with the Vampire, the first series of the Anne Rice Immortal Universe.

President of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, Dan McDermott said,

"We are thrilled with the reaction to this series, especially in the wake of the incredibly strong reception to Interview, and can’t wait to bring the fans second seasons of both series in this rich, vibrant and expanding universe based on the works of Anne Rice."

He continued,

"In a business in which ‘nobody knows anything,’ we knew what we were hoping for in terms of building a television franchise around these remarkable characters and stories, and to see these shows arrive and captivate viewers in the way they have is so gratifying and energizing for everyone involved, and there is so much yet to come."

Mark Johnson, who is overseeing the entire Anne Rice universe for AMC Networks, added,

"The success of both Mayfair Witches and Interview with the Vampire once again illustrates the strength and mastery of Anne Rice’s work. The fact that these first two shows are performing so splendidly with a TV audience gives us much pride in what we’ve already done and great anticipation for the storytelling opportunities yet to come."

Esta Spalding, the showrunner and executive producer of the series, also added,

"Anne Rice’s ‘Lives of the Mayfair Witches’ is a sumptuous epic tale that we’ve only begun to explore. I’m so grateful to the fans and viewers of the show who’ve given us the chance to continue telling this story."

The show is currently at its climax with Lasher in complete control over Rowan and Ciprien. But Rowan is finally learning to use her powers and learning more about her origins and the Mayfair family.

Episode 5 of Mayfair Witches arrives on February 5, 2023.

