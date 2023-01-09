Explained: How to read Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches novels in order?

AMC's latest supernatural drama, Mayfair Witches, premiered on the network channel on Sunday, January 8, 2023. The show is the latest adaptation of Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, a novel trilogy based on the author's Immortal Universe.

The series' first season was created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, who also served as executive producers alongside Mark Johnson, Christopher Rice, and Anne Rice (posthumously).

Anne Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches: What is the reading order for the books?

Lives of the Mayfair Witches is one of Anne Rice's most celebrated series and fans will finally now finally get to enjoy the fantasy drama on screen. Before diving into the television series, let us take a look at the books it has been adapted from and the order in which they must be read.

The Witching Hour

Released in 1990, The Witching Hour is the first book in The Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy.

The novel introduces readers to the protagonist of the series, Rowan Mayfair, as she struggles to come to terms with her family history and her own powers. While the story itself is set in New Orleans of the '90s, the book takes the reader to several places as it explores the Mayfair family tree. Some of these places are San Francisco, Amsterdam, a French château during the reign of Louis XIV, and 17th century Scotland, all of which come together to form a truly bewitching magical universe.

Lasher

Lasher is the sequel to Lives of the Mayfair Witches and is the second book in the trilogy. It was released three years after The Witching Hour, in 1993.

The book is named after the eponymous demon that Suzanne Mayfair summoned ages ago. The demon has remained with the family ever since, tormenting them. Rowan Mayfair is also at the center of Lasher.

Taltos

Taltos is the final book in the trilogy and was published just a year after Lasher, in 1994. The last book, which brings to a conclusion the story of Mayfair witches is an exciting read, full of supernatural threats, demons, adventures, and also some familial entanglements and romance.

Filled with plot twists, the trilogy will truly make for a supernatural soap opera worthy of being relished.

Other books in the same universe

Although Anne Rice’s Vampire Chronicles does not directly relate to the Witches Chronicles, the story of the Witches of Mayfair is continued to some extent in this series too. Read the Vampire Chronicles by Anne Rice in the following order:

Merrick

Blackwood Farm

Blood Canticle

In these three books, the Witches of Mayfair is integrated into the world of Vampire Chronicles.

About the AMC series

Titled Mayfair Witches, the first season of the AMC series will follow the young protagonist, Rowan, who is a neurosurgeon, as she makes a disturbing discovery after the death of her estranged mother, Deirdre. She learns that she is the new heiress to a famous and influential family of witches in Mayfair.

The first season will see Rowan exploring her family history and her own powers while contending with a sinister force that has been haunting her family for generations.

Led by Alexandra Daddario, the AMC series debuted on January 8, 2022. New episodes of the series will be released every Sunday on AMC at 9 pm ET.

