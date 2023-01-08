AMC+ series Mayfair Witches release date, time, and plot explored

Mayfair Witches, the all-new AMC+ supernatural drama, is coming soon to the network, much to the delight of fans. Also known as Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, the series is the latest adaptation of author Anne Rice’s novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches.

The show will be the second television series based on the author’s Immortal Universe and will be coming on the heels of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire season 2. The eight-episode fantasy horror series is created by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, who also serve as executive producers alongside Mark Johnson, Anne Rice, and Christopher Rice.

Mayfair Witches revolves around neurosurgeon Rowan

Based on Anne Rice’s trilogy, Mayfair Witches will follow the protagonist, Rowan, a young neurosurgeon, who finds out after the death of her estranged mother, Deirdre, that she is the new heiress to a famous and influential family of witches in Mayfair.

Confronted with such shocking news, she explores more about her family history and herself to soon realize that she has powers. While Rowan comes to terms with her new-found powers, she must also deal with a sinister force that has been haunting her family for generations.

This is the plot of the first book, The Witching Hour, that the first season will be loosely based on. If the series takes off, then more seasons could be expected that will follow the next two books of the trilogy.

Alexandra Daddario to play lead role in Mayfair Witches

AMC has put together an interesting ensemble cast for the supernatural series, which is led by Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Jack Huston. Daddario stars as Dr. Rowan Fielding, who discovers she is linked to the Mayfair dynasty of witches.

Hamlin plays Cortland Mayfair, the patriarch of the Mayfair family. Chirisa has been cast as Ciprien Grieve, who does not appear in the trilogy directly and is a combination of two characters, Michael Curry and Aaron Lightner, who are present in the novel. Huston will be playing a shape-shifting entity that has been tied to the witches’ family for centuries.

Apart from the main cast, the show will also star Annabeth Gish as Deirdre Mayfair, who is Rowan's estranged mother, Beth Grant as Carlotta Mayfair, Erica Gimpel as Ellie Mayfair, and Jen Richards as Jojo.

When can fans expect the series to release?

Mayfair Witches was scheduled for release on January 5, 2023, but the date was later changed to Sunday, January 8. The series will drop its premiere episode this Sunday, which will be followed by weekly episode releases. Since it is an AMC network show, the episodes will air on the AMC network channel and will also be made available for streaming on AMC+ at 9 pm ET every Sunday.

Find below the complete release schedule.

Episode 1: The Witching Hour, January 8, 2023.

Episode 2: The Dark Place, January 15, 2023

Episode 3: Second Line, January 22, 2023

Episode 4: Curiouser and Curiouser, January 29, 2023

Episode 5: The Thrall, February 5, 2023

Episode 6: February 12, 2023

Episode 7: February 19, 2023

Episode 8: February 26, 2023

