Release schedule explored: How many episodes will AMC series Interview With the Vampire 2022 (season 1) have and when is the finale?

Episode 1 of season 1 of Interview With the Vampire is set to premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 10 pm EST. The gothic horror television series is based on Anne Rice's 1976 novel of the same name.

The seven-episode series follows the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac (played by Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (played by Sam Reid), and Claudia’s epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy.

The finale of Interview With the Vampire will air on November 13, 2022.

Continue reading to find out about the full schedule of Interview With the Vampire.

Interview With the Vampire season 1 seven-episode schedule

Episode 1 of season 1 of Interview With the Vampire, titled In Throes of Increasing Wonder, will premiere on October 2, 2022. It was directed by Alan Taylor, who also helmed the second episode, titled After the Phantoms of Your Former Self.

Each of the seven episodes will be an hour long, with the finale episode airing on AMC and AMC+ on November 13, 2022.

Here's a look at the vampire love story's release schedule:

Episode 1 (Throes of Increasing Wonder): October 2, 10 pm EST

Episode 2 (After the Phantoms of Your Former Self): October 9, 10 pm EST

Episode 3 (Is My Very Nature That of the Devil): October 16, 10 pm EST

Episode 4 (The Ruthless Pursuit of Blood with All a Child's Demanding): October 23, 10 pm EST

Episode 5 (A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart): October 30, 10 pm EST

Episode 6 (Like Angels Put in Hell by God): November 6, 10 pm EST

Episode 7 (The Thing Lay Still): November 13, 10 pm EST

In the trailer for Interview With the Vampire, Jacob Anderson's character is seen talking to reporter Daniel Molloy about Sam Reid's Lestat de Lioncourt and says, "He is my murderer, my mentor, my lover, and my maker."

Reid's Lestat de Lioncourt sets his eyes on Anderson's Louis de Pointe du Lac and tells him, "We are destined to be very good friends." Lioncourt seduces Pointe du Lac and turns him into a vampire, to be his lifelong companion.

While it looks straightforward, the television adaptation has tweaked certain elements from the book. According to Esquire, the story begins in the present day in Dubai, with Louis de Pointe du Lac recounting his life as a vampire to Molloy.

Anderson's character is a black man who runs a brothel in the series as opposed to the white Creole plantation owner in Rice's book. The time period of the series is also not the same as the book. While Rice's original was set in colonial New Orleans in 1791, the show takes place in 1910.

In an interview with Esquire, Anderson said:

"I felt that Louis related to being a vampire in the same way that I relate to being a human. He's tortured by what the meaning of his existence is, what his code is, what he believes in. You don’t see characters like Louis very often. They don’t often get to be the hero."

More information about Interview With the Vampire

Anne Rice's 1976 novel was previously adapted into a film in 1994, which featured Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in the lead roles. Cruise essayed the role of Lestat de Lioncourt in the film, while Pitt was Louis de Pointe du Lac.

The show will see actors Reid, Anderson, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy.

Interview With the Vampire will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes