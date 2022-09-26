Who plays Lestat de Lioncourt in AMC's Interview With The Vampire? Know all about Sam Reid

Sam Reid will soon be seen stepping into the shoes of vampire Lestat de Lioncourt on AMC's upcoming show Interview With the Vampire. Based on Anne Rice's 1976 novel of the same name, Interview With the Vampire will be released on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

It follows the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac, Lestat de Lioncourt, and Claudia’s epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to fictional journalist Daniel Molloy.

Read on to learn more about Sam Reid and his character Lestat de Lioncourt from the upcoming show.

Interview With the Vampire star Sam Reid began his acting career in 2007

Sam Reid is an Australian actor best known for his work in Anonymous, Belle, The Railway Man, and Prime Suspect 1973. Reid was born Sebastian Reid in New South Wales, Australia, and is the younger brother of actor Rupert Reid.

While Sam grew up in Sydney, he relocated to New York City for a brief period of time after completing school, before moving to London. He then graduated from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art as a 'star' student in 2010.

After his acting debut in All Saints in 2007, he got his major break in the industry during his final semester at LAMDA, when he was cast in Anonymous (2011).

In 2012, Reid landed Sam Claflin's role in Belle after the latter quit due to scheduling conflicts. His television credits include Bloom, Lambs of God, and The Hunting.

In 2016, Reid also made an appearance in Flume's music video alongside Sophie Lowe for his song Never Be Like You.

In Interview With the Vampire, Reid will be seen as the fictional vampire Lestat de Lioncourt, and he told Collider that the series will help the audience understand the character better.

He said:

"For our version of Lestat, what we get to do is go into the subsequent books that the film didn’t get the chance to necessarily do, and we take that second edition that Anne sort of went on with and bring him into our story."

He continued:

"So he’s a more complex character and you get to learn a bit more about his backstory. Not too much because he keeps his cards to himself, but you understand him a bit more I think."

In the trailer for the show, Reid's Lestat de Lioncourt sets his eyes on Jacob Anderson's Louis de Pointe du Lac and tells him, "We are destined to be very good friends." Lioncourt seduces Pointe du Lac and turns the latter into a vampire, to be his lifelong companion.

More information about Interview With the Vampire

The text of Anne Rice's 1976 novel was previously adapted into a 1994 film of the same name, which featured Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in the lead roles. Cruise had essayed the role of Lestat de Lioncourt in the film.

Sam Reid and Jacob Anderson in a still from Interview With the Vampire (Image via IMDb)

Interview With the Vampire will see actors Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, along with Sam Reid.

Episode 1 of Interview With the Vampire will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far