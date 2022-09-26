Who plays Louis de Pointe du Lac in Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire? Meet Jacob Anderson

Jacob Anderson, who is best known for playing Grey Worm in the Game of Thrones series, is now set to essay the role of Louis de Pointe du Lac in AMC's upcoming show Interview With the Vampire. The show will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

Based on Anne Rice's book of the same name, Interview With the Vampire follows the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac, Lestat de Lioncourt, and Claudia’s epic story of blood, love, and the perils of immortality, as told to fictional journalist Daniel Molloy.

Read on to learn more about Jacob Anderson and his character Louis de Pointe du Lac.

Jacob Anderson was Grey Worm in the Game of Thrones series

Jacob Anderson is an English actor and musician who is renowned for his role as Grey Worm in the Emmy-winning series Game of Thrones. Grey Worm was the leader of Daenerys Targaryen's Unsullied Army. Anderson appeared from season 3 to season 8. In the finale, he was promoted to the main cast.

Apart from Game of Thrones, Anderson has appeared in shows like ITV's Injustice, Episodes, The Mimic, and Broadchurch. In 2021, the actor became the talk of the town when it was announced that he would be joining season 13 of Doctor Who.

Jacob Anderson's film credits include Adulthood, Chatroom, 4.3.2.1., Demons Never Die, Comedown, Offender, and Overlord. He also has a thriving music career with tracks like Stronger Than Ever, You're a Man Now, Boy, Don't Cry For Me, Aristocrats, and Say What You Mean.

Anderson is set to essay the role of Louis de Pointe du Lac in the retelling of Anne Rice's novel Interview With the Vampire. It begins with the limitations of a black man in 1910 New Orleans, and the consequent irresistible offer of Lestat de Lioncourt, to join him as his vampire companion.

Anderson spoke to Collider about his character and said:

"I love how much Louis aches in the book. I love that he is mourning his past existence, and our Louis is very much that as well. But I’d say our Louis has a little bit more punch to him. I think he’s more inclined to go at Lestat. Initially, he’s slightly less brooding, but we get there! We get there, but I’d say he’s got a little more bite in him."

In the trailer for Interview With the Vampire, Anderson's character is seen talking to reporter Daniel Molloy about Lestat de Lioncourt and says, "He is my murderer, my mentor, my lover, and my maker."

More information about Interview With the Vampire

Interview With the Vampire follows vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac, who tells the story of his life to a reporter.

Jacob Anderson in a still from Interview With the Vampire (Image via IMDb)

The text was previously adapted into the 1994 film of the same name, which featured Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in the lead roles.

Interview With the Vampire will see actors Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, Bailey Bass as Claudia, and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, along with Jacob Anderson.

Interview With the Vampire will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far